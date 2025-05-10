Health Experts by Profession, Mother by Nature: Featuring Women this Mother's Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 10: This Mother's Day, we shine a light on a remarkable group of women health experts whose work goes far beyond diagnoses and prescriptions. From general physicians and IVF specialists to psychologists and dieticians, these women bring not only professional excellence but also a deeply nurturing spirit to their fields. Balancing the demands of medicine with the instinctive care of motherhood, they support individuals and families through some of life's most vulnerable and transformative moments. Whether guiding patients through healing, fertility journeys, emotional wellness, or nutritional balance, they lead with both knowledge and compassionproving that true healthcare begins with heart.

1. Dr Fareha Khatoon, MBBS, MS (OBGYN), FMAS, DRM, FRM, Diploma in Cosmetic Gynaecology, Director (OBGYN) Cloudnine Hospital, Lucknow

"Doctors by profession, mothers by naturethis duality defines the heart of a gynecologist's journey. As medical professionals, we dedicate ourselves to guiding women through every stage of life, from adolescence to motherhood and beyond. Our role extends far beyond childbirth; we are champions of women's health, advocating for holistic care, preventive measures, and treatment for all aspects of a woman's well-being. But it is through the lens of motherhood that we truly grasp the emotional, physical, and mental challenges women face. This unique perspective allows us to offer not just clinical expertise but also the compassion and understanding that every woman deserves. Whether through fertility, pregnancy, or menopause, our commitment to empowering women remains unwavering. As doctors, we protect life; as mothers, we understand it. Together, we aim to ensure the health and vitality of every woman in our care, nurturing both body and spirit."

2. Dr Mithila Desai, MA, PhD, Clinical Psychologist and Therapist, Mumbai

The Balancing Act: Celebrating Superhero Doctor Moms

Behind every stethoscope is a woman performing quiet miracles, both in hospitals and at home. As a psychologist, I've had the privilege of working with doctor moms who juggle demanding medical careers and caring for their families with remarkable grace. Their lives are a tightrope of emergency calls and bedtime stories, surgeries, managing OPD's and kids school projects. What sets them apart is not perfection but their constant effort to find balance. They manage time efficiently, protect small self-care rituals, and rely on strong support systems. Support comes in many forms. A partner who steps in, a colleague who covers a shift, or a few quiet moments alone can make all the difference. These are the invisible tools behind their strength. This Mother's Day, let us honor these quiet heroes. They wear scrubs instead of capes and hold entire worlds together with love, resilience, and compassion. To all doctor moms, you are truly appreciated.

3. Dr Neetu Jain, MBBS, Diploma in Anesthesiology, General Practitioner at Dr Jain's Clinic, Gurgaon

Dr. Neetu Jain, a distinguished General Practitioner and Anesthesiologist, brings over two decades of medical expertise with a compassionate, patient-centric approach. With a Fellowship in Palliative Care Medicine from AIIMS Delhi and a gold medal from JNMC Aligarh, she has led multiple anesthesia and operation theatre departments with dedication and precision. As the founder of Dr. Jain's Clinic in Gurgaon, she specializes in pain management and palliative care, offering both offline and online consultations for enhanced accessibility. Her meticulous diagnosis and holistic treatment approach have earned her deep trust and admiration from patients. Beyond her medical excellence, Dr. Jain is a devoted mother of two, instilling in her children the values of humility and empathyone of whom is currently studying at IIT Delhi. She also conducts health talks and corporate wellness workshops, reflecting her commitment to community wellbeing. This Mother's Day, we honour Dr. Neetu Jainan inspiring blend of professional excellence and nurturing care.

4. Dr Priya Nair, MBBS, MD (DPM), MRCPsych, Clinical Psychiatrist, Hyderabad

After MBBS, developed a passion for psychiatry She has done has post graduation in psychiatry in pushpagiri medical college under DrRoy Abraham who is the seceretary general of world psychiatric association. She was the gold medalist from kerala university of health sciences in psychiatry She also became the member of royal college of psychiatry London and hold a Mrcpsych Has won 2nd Runner up for her paper presentation at World association of Social psychiatry regional congress 2018. Has published a paper in prestigious SAGE Journal. She also successfully conducted workshops across medical colleges in kerala Had also been a tutor for mbbs students on psychiatry Has published many papers and done research in many mental health topics ow runs a private practice neya psychiatric clinic in Nallagandla and ramanthapur and works with akshat group of hospital and Cadabams hospital.

5. Diet. Rashmi Srivastava, B.Hsc, MSCDFSM, Delhi

On this Mother's Day, Dietitian Rashmi Srivastava highlights the vital need to prioritize mothers' health both physical and emotional as they navigate the demanding yet fulfilling journey of motherhood. With her experience in holistic nutrition and wellness, she emphasizes that self-care is not a luxury but a necessity. Activities like walking, yoga, meditation, or simply pursuing a hobby help mothers recharge. She encourages stress reduction through breathing techniques, open conversations, and mental health support. Rashmi also advocates for balanced meals, quality sleep, and regular physical activity to maintain long-term vitality. Recognizing that mothers often put themselves last, she urges families to support them with practical help like coordinating healthcare visits or household responsibilities. Most importantly, she calls for compassion and flexibility at home and work. This Mother's Day, Rashmi reminds all mothers: your well-being fuels your family's, and caring for yourself is the first step in caring for those you love.

6. Diet. Roshni Ahirekar, BSc Specialised in Dietetics from S.N.D.T University, Santacruz, Mumbai

Balancing motherhood and a career in medicine presents a unique set of challenges, as highlighted by Dietician Roshni Ahirekar. Many female doctors delay starting families to complete their medical training, while those who have children early often face financial insecurity and emotional strain. Working long hours frequently causes them to miss key milestones in their children's lives, leading to a sense of guilt and concern. On the professional front, motherhood can impact hiring decisions and perceptions of productivity, with some female doctors facing gender bias and assumptions about their willingness to work overtime or seek promotions. Despite these hurdles, most physician-mothers remain motivated to return to work and prefer supportive environments like primary care. While inadequate maternity leave policies and pregnancy-related restrictions persist, progress has been made with improved childcare and flexible work options. Roshni emphasizes the need for deeper studies and better policies to support women in medicine. This Mother's Day, she salutes the strength and resilience of physician-mothers everywhere.

7. Dr Shital Punjabi, MD(Gold Medalist), DGO(Gold Medalist), FICOG, IVF Specialist (USA), Owner, Shashwat IVF and Women's Hospital, Satellite, Ahmedabad

Dr Shital Punjabi is a leading Senior IVF Specialist with over 25 years of experience, known for combining clinical expertise with deep empathy. A gold medalist in MD and DGO, she trained in Clinical Embryology and IVF at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. She is the Founding Director of Shashwat IVF Centre (since 2009) and established the IVF Department at Motherhood Women's Hospital in 2012. Her work spans Cosmetic Gynecology, academic contributions, and leadership roles, including Treasurer of ISAR Gujarat Chapter (2021). A Goldman Sachs 10K Scholar and MBA graduate, she also plays a key role in shaping national gynecological guidelines. Shashwat IVF, under her guidance, is a FOGSI-certified training institute and offers impactful fertility care across 91+ locations in Gujarat, bringing advanced services to patients' hometowns. Dr Punjabi continues to lead with compassion, innovation, and a strong commitment to women's health.

8. Dr Sonali Bassi, BDS, Chief Consultant Surgeon, Oracare Cosmetic Dental Clinic, Gurgaon

Being a mother has been one of the most fulfilling and enriching experiences of my life .Juggling being a doctor and working all along with enjoying the responsibility of bringing up this little human being in our life has been a joyful ride and came with its own learning and challenges but with a great family support from my spouse and both set of parents this journey became one that we all enjoyed every bit. I feel my son saw how hard my husband and I work to manage a healthy work life balance which gave him perspective of not only gender equality but also emotional resilience in many positive ways. I am sure seeing us he has learnt good time management skills and how team work can help us achieve a lot in life. Like someone wise said that it's not wrong to be passionate about your career because when you are happy you bring that feeling back into the house .A working mom is also a great mother, we are allowed to be both!!

9. Dr Sreevani Karnav, Integrative Gynecologist & PCOS Fertility Specialist, Hyderabad

As an Integrative Gynecologist and PCOS Fertility Specialist, I spend my days guiding women through some of the most emotionally and physically challenging journeys of their lives the path to motherhood. While I wear a white coat professionally, I lead with the instincts of a nurturer. For me, being a doctor isn't just about prescribing protocols; it's about holding space with compassion, celebrating small wins, and reminding women that they are not broken.

Through my Quantum Fertility Method, I've helped hundreds of women who were told they could never conceive, embrace natural pregnancy with hope and confidence. This Mother's Day, I honour every woman who dreams of holding her child because motherhood starts with intention, not just conception. We heal, we hold, we hope as doctors, and as mothers in spirit.

