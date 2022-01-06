Health facilities of small villages upgraded to combat COVID by a joint team of Army officers, district administration, and NGOs

As COVID-19 surged in the second quarter, the lack of medical facilities especially in rural areas caused major problems for the residents of villages.

Amidst this unprecedented situation, Major Pradeep Shoury Arya., I.R.S., Shaurya Chakra, Additional Commissioner of Income-Tax, Bengaluru organized and coordinated a corona relief support program throughout the country in association with the respective local/Civil Administration and state government authorities.

The first initiative undertook during the second wave to upgrade Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) into a COVID care PHC in the Monyakshu village PHC of Nagaland with the help of Tavaseelan Karunidhy, I.A.S District Collector, Mon District, Nagaland, including Rupin Sharma, IPS.

Also, the initiative took place in Charaideo for the Sonari PHC in Sapekhati village of Assam with the help of Mrs Binita Pegu, P.C.S, Charaideo District Collector, Assam, and Brigadier Sachin Mehta, VSM of 73 Brigade. As part of the support program, Beds, Concentrators, Bed Covers, Sanitizers, Gloves, Oxygen Cylinders with flow oxygen meters, N95 masks, Pulse Oximeter, Bed Sheets, PPE kits, and 4Kva inverter were contributed.

The second phase of the initiative was then taken forward into the various districts of Karnataka for distribution of Ration Kits, Medical Kits and Pulse Oximeters, including installation of Oxygen Generation Plants in various Districts of Karnataka and organized relief measures, along with various NGOs, including The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) & other stakeholders. Followed by a relief measure in Tuticorin District, Tamil Nadu along with various NGOs and stakeholders.

The last phase witnessed an event in Pauri Garhwal District in Uttarakhand that was flagged off by the Pushkar Singh Dhami, the honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in the presence of Major General Gulab Singh Rawat, AVSM, YSM, SM, (then Additional Director General of Territorial Army, New Delhi). Shri Dhan Singh Rawat, the honorable Health Minister of Uttarakhand, officially received the Primary Health Centre (PHC) up-gradation materials, including the Ration Kits, Medical Kits, and Pulse Oximeters.

Explaining his stance, Major Pradeep Arya said, "The second wave of pandemic forced all of us to rethink our existence and support each other. In these unprecedented times, basic healthcare facilities for those affected with coronavirus are the need of the hour. Hence, catering to their needs and providing them with supplies was the most essential step which had to be taken. I would especially like to express my gratitude towards the support groups and local team across the districts for their support throughout the initiative."

In the last year, Major Arya has been actively engaged in different causes to provide support and relief to marginalized and remote communities that have faced music during the pandemic. In the face of deep uncertainty, it is responsible human beings like Major Pradeep Arya, who go out of their way to show us that light at the end of the tunnel and support the government in the fight against this global crisis.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor