Health Writers' Mahakumbh: NHWIC-2024 Brings Together Top 60 Traditional and 15 Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 21: The National Health Writers & Influencers Convention (NHWIC-2024), Asia's largest congregation of health writers and influencers, is all set to create history by bringing together over 60 traditional media and 15 top new age media such as followers in the Mahakumbh of health writers. The 8th edition of this prestigious event, organized by HEAL Foundation, is kickstarting today on February 21st and last till 22nd at the AIIMS, New Delhi.

The NHWIC-2024 aims to provide a platform for health writers and influencers to exchange ideas, share best practices, learn from experts, network with peers, and celebrate excellence in health communication. The convention will feature eminent speakers, panel discussions, workshops, awards, and exhibitions on various topics related to health and wellness.

The highlight of the NHWIC-2024 will be the participation of the top social media influencers who are making waves in the health domain with their engaging and informative content. These include Dr Imran S Patel, Ahmedabad with 4 million following on Instagram videos and photos; Dr Dimple Jangda, Mumbai with 525k followers and subscribers; Dr Mekhala Bawsay, Mumbai with 384k following and subscribers; Simrat Kathuria, Ludhiana with 363k following and subscribers, and Dr Umesh Wadhavani, Pune following and subscribers 142k.

Dr Imran S Patel, who is known for his viral videos on health tips and myths, expressed his excitement and gratitude for being invited to the NHWIC-2024. He said, "I am honoured and humbled to be a part of this amazing event, which is the first of its kind in Asia. I thank the NHWIC-2024 for recognizing and inviting the new age media influencers who are reaching out to millions of people with credible and relevant health information. I look forward to learning from the experts and sharing my experiences with the fellow health writers and influencers."

Dr Dimple Jangda, who is a renowned Ayurveda practitioner and blogger, echoed the same sentiments. She said, "I am delighted and thankful to be a part of the NHWIC-2024, which is the finest platform for such a large gathering of health writers and influencers. I appreciate the NHWIC-2024 for acknowledging and inviting the new age media influencers who are creating a positive impact on the health and wellness of the society. I hope to gain new insights and perspectives from the event and contribute to the growth and development of the health communication field."

Dr Swadeep Srivastava, the founder and chairman of HEAL Foundation and the organizer of NHWIC-2024, welcomed the new age media influencers and highlighted the significance of the convention. He said, "We are thrilled and proud to host the NHWIC-2024, which is a landmark event in the history of health communication. We are glad to have the participation of the new age media influencers, who are the torchbearers of the digital health revolution. We are inviting them to the convention, and we hope to train them on the health content creation, which will help them deliver the right kind of health information to the masses. We believe that the NHWIC-2024 will be a fruitful and enriching experience for all the health writers and influencers, and will pave the way for a healthier and happier nation."

