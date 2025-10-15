Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) Announces the 2025 India Leadership Summit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) today announced that its 2025 India Leadership Summit, dedicated to advancing leadership in the healthcare and life sciences industry. Building on the success of the 2024 summit, this year's event will be held on 7-8 November 2025, at The Lalit Hotel, Mumbai.

The 2025 HBA India Leadership Summit is a two-day event aimed at advancing talent development and leadership. The theme for 2025, "Winning a Seat at the Table," will be explored in-depth by leading voices from the industry including Sadhna Joglekar, Novartis; Rehan Khan, MSD; and Apoorva Aggarwal, ZS Associates.

The summit will convene representatives from over 20 global healthcare organizations, such as Amgen, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Cognizant, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Syneos Health. Attendees will include industry executives, emerging leaders, and entrepreneurs, all united by their shared commitment to driving leadership acceleration in the healthcare sector.

"Attending the 2024 HBA India Leadership Summit was truly inspiring," said Mary Stutts, Chief Executive Officer, HBA. "I was energized by the talent, vision, and passion driving healthcare across the HBA India Region. This summit brings professionals together to accelerate their leadership, forge meaningful connections, and gain insights that drive tangible business impact in their organizations and careers. This year, I'm excited to see how we build on that momentumbringing even more voices to the table with opportunities to be unabashedly visible and continuing to empower professionals to drive meaningful change in their organizations and careers."

Day One of the summit will offer high-impact workshops centred on practical skills such as the art of storytelling and how to build your personal board of directors followed by a networking dinner hosted by Eli Lilly and Amgen. Day Two will feature visionary keynote addresses, candid talks, engaging networking sessions, and impactful panel discussions. Together, these sessions are designed to equip participants with strategic insights, advanced leadership development tools, and meaningful global networking opportunities.

Dr. Deepa Desai, Founder & CEO, D Cube Consultancy, Global Board of Directors, HBA, said, "In its inaugural year, the HBA India Leadership Summit focused on building leadershipequipping professionals with the tools, mindset, and confidence to navigate their growth journeys. This year, we take the dialogue a step further. Once you earn a seat at the table, how do you use that privilege with purpose? How do you lead with accountability and authenticity? At ILS 2025, we're shining a light on the deeper conversations around leadershipthe ones that are often left unsaid. We're proud of how far we've come, with returning sponsors standing beside new partners who believe in this platform's impact. Their continued support underscores the growing recognition that ILS is where leadership ideas are not just discussed but transformed into action. I invite the community to join us, engage, and be part of this evolving leadership movement."

The summit will feature a powerful lineup of thought-provoking sessions, including:

* Seat-ed for Success: How to Claim Your Space in a Crowded World

* Throne It On! Owning Your Leadership Style with Confidence and Flair

* Unwritten Rules: What No One Tells You About Power and Influence

* Ctrl + Alt + Lead: Rebooting Traditional Leadership for the Digital Age

* Failing Forward: Lessons from Setbacks and Comebacks.

The summit is open to both HBA members and non-members, and is ideal for mid- and senior-level healthcare professionals and executives looking to expand their circle of influence and strengthen their professional network.

Registration for the 2025 HBA India Leadership Summit is now open. Interested individuals can refer to the link here.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global leadership accelerator, talent pipeline, and business growth partner for the healthcare industry. With a presence spanning 80 locations, the HBA supports more than 150 corporate partners and impacts a workforce of nearly six million employees. The HBA empowers healthcare leaders at every stage of their careers through global forums, programs that prepare the future healthcare workforce, and recognition initiatives celebrating outstanding individuals and organizations.

