Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) hosts the 2025 India Leadership Summit in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) successfully convened the second edition of its annual India Leadership Summit (ILS) at The Lalit Hotel, Mumbai. Under the powerful theme "Winning a Seat at the Table," the two-day event brought together leading experts from over 20 global healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliberate on the future of leadership and talent development in the industry.

The Summit witnessed high engagement from industry executives, emerging leaders, and entrepreneurs representing major organizations such as Amgen, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Cognizant, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), and Syneos Health.

Leading voices like Sadhna Joglekar (Novartis), Rehan Khan (MSD), and Apoorva Aggarwal (ZS Associates) drove in-depth discussions on how to accelerate professional growth and leadership impact.

"It was truly inspiring to stand alongside so many visionary healthcare and life sciences leaders, each committed to shaping the future of our industry. The India Leadership Summit embodies what the HBA stands for: empowering growth, elevating talent, and connecting purpose-driven changemakers across the globe. India is one of the fastest-growing regions in our global network, and this summit reflects the incredible energy, innovation, and leadership emerging from the region." said Mary Stutts, Chief Executive Officer, HBA.

The HBA India Leadership Summit was strategically designed to equip participants with actionable insights: Day one featured high-impact workshops centered on essential practical skills, including the art of storytelling and how to build your personal board of directors, whereas day two delivered visionary keynote addresses, candid talks, engaging networking sessions, and impactful panel discussions.

The sessions were crafted to provide strategic insights, advanced leadership development tools, and meaningful global networking opportunities.

"In just three years, we have not only built a communitywe have created a legacy. We took a global brand and shaped it into something uniquely relevant for India's future leaders. In a world that has become increasingly virtual, we proved that belonging is not a place, but a culture you build with vision and the power of purpose. Our success came from the 4Cs Community, Courage, Complement and Curiosity. Together, we nurtured a space where individuals don't just grow; they lift each other. This is more than a program. It is a movement and these leaders are only getting started." said Dr. Deepa Desai, Founder & CEO, D Cube Consultancy and Global Board of Directors, HBA.

HBA India has rapidly grown from a small community of 15 members to over 700 in just three years, establishing India as one of the fastest-growing and most influential regions globally within the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association. With ILS 2025, India enters a defining moment formally recognized as a key growth region and a blueprint for how HBA can scale community, leadership, and engagement in new markets.

Launching the first two chapters at ILS 2024, HBA India launched its Hyderabad chapter with Chennai and Delhi to follow in the next two quarters. In parallel, multiple emerging cities are showing strong momentum and may develop into future chapters, reflecting the depth of interest and leadership talent across the country.

HBA is committed to developing leaders who will reshape the future of healthcare leaders equipped to navigate a disruptive world fueled by AI, innovation, and rapid transformation.

India is now shaping the roadmap for broader APAC expansion, demonstrating what's possible when purpose, community, and opportunity come together. HBA India is not only building a powerful network of leaders, but also paving the path for global replication of this success.

"At Novartis, advancing women is a commitment to building an equitable and inclusive future for healthcare and leadership. Our partnership with HBA India reflects our shared belief that when equity, opportunity, and merit align, everyone can thrive and lead authentically. Together, we're championing progress, purpose, and the power of diverse leadership to build a healthier world." said Dr. Sadhna Joglekar, SVP & Head - Development India Hub, Novartis.

Rehan A. Khan, Managing Director, MSD India Region said, "We are proud to be associated with the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)'s India Leadership Summit (ILS) built around the powerful theme of 'Winning a Seat at the Table.' Inclusive leadership matters because access is a leadership choice - it's about serving your team, mentoring future leaders with real opportunities and trust, and standing as their shield when challenges arise. True leadership is measured by the legacy we create - one where others rise."

Apoorva Aggarwal, Principal, ZS Associates India said, "Success in leadership is being fundamentally redefined by rise of AI and evolving workforce dynamics. Today's leaders must powerfully embrace the muscle of empathy, boldness and resilience with a digital mindset embedded in purpose to lead empowered, self-driven teams."

The summit was open to both HBA members and non-members, offering an ideal platform for mid- and senior-level healthcare professionals and executives seeking to expand their influence and strengthen their professional network.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global leadership accelerator, talent pipeline, and business growth partner for the healthcare industry. With a presence spanning 80 locations, the HBA supports more than 150 corporate partners and impacts a workforce of nearly six million employees. The HBA empowers healthcare leaders at every stage of their careers through global forums, programs that prepare the future healthcare workforce, and recognition initiatives celebrating outstanding individuals and organizations.

