Healthcare Changemakers Club to organise 1st Healthcare Changemakers Conclave-2023 for Changemakers' Felicitation

On the completion of 75 years of independence, we have just celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, but the next 25 years will be the 'Amrit Kaal' (the era of elixir) for India's development as voiced by PM Modi. In the mission of making India the 'Health Capital' of the world by 2047 while celebrating 100 years of India's independence, the 'Healthcare Changemakers' need to contribute to the hilt with their respective expertise. To congregate the Healthcare Changemakers to accomplish the said mission, HEAL Foundation - 'Healthcare Changemakers Club' is all set to organise the 1st Healthcare Changemakers Conclave-2023 on April 2, 2023, in association with SPAG - A FINN Partners Company.

To commemorate the exemplary contribution of 'Healthcare Changemakers' to the healthcare landscape in India categorically - Doctor Couple Changemakers Awards a unique of-its-kind, will be conferred upon the Healthcare Changemakers during the conclave. SPAG-A FINN Partners Company will also release a 'Digital Health Ecosystem Asia-Pacific' Report during the day-long programme supposed to be witnessed by over 100-150 'Healthcare Impact Leaders', Padma Doctors, Public Health Experts and CEOs/CXOs from across the healthcare industry. There will be five customised insightful knowledge-sharing niche sessions followed by a series of awards.

The hard work and commitment of frontline responders - doctors and healthcare professionals have been immense in the history of mankind at the altar of losing their lives. They have been real heroes since time immemorial. And the above-mentioned awards would be a tribute to their spectacular services and sacrifices to humanity.

Speaking on the curtain-raiser of 'Healthcare Changemakers Conclave', Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder of HEAL Foundation says, "The of its kind gala event - 'Healthcare Changemakers Conclave-2023' aims to congregate healthcare changemakers from a diverse spectrum of the Indian healthcare industry, ranging from accomplished public health experts, and industry thought leaders to health journos to initiate discussion on emerging health issues, and to felicitate the healthcare changemakers categorically."

Deliberating on organising 'Healthcare Changemakers Conclave-2023, Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, SPAG - A FINN Partners Company said, "Healthcare Changemakers Conclave is a much-needed initiative to bring together all the stakeholders striving towards making India the 'Health Capital' of the world. This can be made possible by active collaboration and integration between patients, physicians, healthcare service providers, patient organizations, and policymakers. This also is an important step towards felicitating key stakeholders in the health space."

To register, visit https://healfoundation.in/conclave/registration.

