HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. Reports Q4 & FY25 Results

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28: HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited ("HCG"), the leader in India in speciality healthcare services focused on oncology and fertility announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ("Q4") and full year ended March 31st 2025.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31st, 2025:

* Consolidated Income from Operations ("Revenue") was INR 5,851 mn as compared to INR 4,946 mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 18%

* Consolidated Profit Before Depreciation and Amortization, Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Taxes ("Adjusted EBITDA") was INR 1,070 mn, as compared to INR 941 mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 14% year-on-year

* Consolidated Profit Before Other Income, Depreciation and Amortization, Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Taxes ("Reported EBITDA"), was INR 1,057 mn, as compared to INR 920 mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 15% year-on-year

* EBITDA for Established centers was INR 1,154 mn, a growth of 15% year-on-year

* EBITDA from Emerging centers was INR 70 mn, as compared to INR 49 mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

* Consolidated Profit after Taxes and Minority Interest ("PAT") of INR 74 mn, as compared to INR 213 mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes ESOP costs.

* ESOP for Q4FY25: INR 13.1 million

* ESOP for Q4FY24: INR 21.0 million

2. PAT is calculated after deducting Minority Interest.

Business Updates for Q4FY25

* Overall ARPOB stood at Rs. 44,236 vs. Rs. 42,741 in Q4FY24, a growth of 3.5%

* Overall AOR stood at 67.0% vs. 63.2% in Q4FY24

* Added 2 LINACs at Vizag and Nagpur and 1 PET CT in Africa

RoCE (FY25 Annualized)

* RoCE for Established centers stood at 17.1% vs. 16.9% in FY24. RoCE pre-corporate allocations stands at 24.4%

* RoCE for Emerging centers stood at -18.1% vs. -26.4% in FY24. RoCE pre-corporate allocations stands at -13.2%

Several regions delivered high double-digit revenue growth on YoY basis

* Markets like Borivali and South Mumbai grew by 38% and 37% YoY respectively

* Nagpur & Jaipur grew by 28% & Kolkata grew by 22% YoY

Commenting on the results, Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. said, "We have concluded another year of strong performance and meaningful progress. HCG continues to lead India's battle against cancer, standing as the only major healthcare institution with a truly pan-India presence. Over the past year, we have strengthened this position by upgrading our infrastructure across regions.

For over two decades, we have championed a distinctive, integrated model that combines multi-disciplinary clinical expertise with advanced molecular and genetic diagnostics, supported by a robust hub-and-spoke network. This comprehensive approach enables superior clinical outcomes, powered by skilled clinicians, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven decision-making in real time.

Looking ahead, we are making focused investments in next-generation capabilities, especially in early cancer detection and precision medicine. In line with our commitment to cutting-edge diagnostics and research, we are pleased to share that we are acquiring the Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer from Thermo Fisher Scientificone of the most advanced platforms globally for high-resolution mass spectrometry. This acquisition will significantly enhance our molecular and proteomic profiling capabilities, enabling more precise disease characterization and paving the way for next-generation biomarker discovery and targeted therapies.

Our long-term commitment also includes building a strong academic and research foundation. Through our fellowship programs and clinical research initiatives, we are nurturing the next generation of oncology leaders.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our teams, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support. Together, we are shifting the narrative around cancerfrom fear to confidence, from complexity to clarity, and from inequality to inclusive access for all."

Mr. Raj Gore, CEO HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., added, ""FY25 was yet another strong year for the company in terms of operational & financial performance. Revenues for HCG excluding Milann centres grew by strong 17.4% standing at Rs. 2,165.1 crores. Adjusted EBITDA excluding Milann centres too witnessed strong growth of 18.3%, standing at Rs. 391.3 crores with margins of 18.1%. This strong growth is a testament to our robust business model and medical talent.

Revenues for HCG Onco specialty centres excluding MGM grew by strong 16.7% and EBITDA at 19.4% YoY, improving EBITDA margin to 18.3% in FY25 from 17.9% in FY24. We are confident in long-term potential of onco centers and expect them to enhance our margin profile as operating leverage sets in.

Continuing our strategic focus on inorganic growth, we acquired MG Hospital in Vizag in FY25, further consolidating our presence and establishing HCG as the leading cancer care provider in that region. This acquisition marks our third in just 18 monthshighlighting our consistent and focused approach to expansion.

As we look ahead to FY26, we remain optimistic about sustaining our growth momentum, backed by our strong clinical talent, robust infrastructure, and patient-centric care model. We are placing greater focus on accelerating our digital initiatives and enhancing brand awareness to reach and engage more patients across the country.

We inaugurated state-of-the-art cancer care hospital HCC Ahmedabad (Phase III) in the new premises on 19th Apr'25 with operational beds of 118 out of total capacity of 186.

We are confident that our continued efforts will drive long-term value for all our stakeholders"

About HCG Enterprises Ltd.

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), headquartered in Bengaluru, is the largest provider of cancer care in India. Through its network of 22 comprehensive cancer centers across India and Africa, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people. HCG's comprehensive cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof. Under the "Milann" brand, HCG operates 7 fertility centres.

For further information, visit www.hcgel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor