HealthEdge Expands Employer Presence in India with New Bangalore Office, Promoting High Tech Innovation and Jobs in Healthcare

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 7: HealthEdge, a visionary leader in the healthcare technology industry, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Bangalore. This strategic expansion underscores HealthEdge's commitment to fostering innovation and improving the healthcare industry. This move to an expanded workspace in Bangalore, one of three HealthEdge locations in India alongside its Hyderabad and Pune offices, contributes to growing the company's global footprint and reinforcing its dedication to the Indian market.

Recognized for providing high-quality work environments and competitive compensation packages, HealthEdge aims to make an impact on the local community by creating jobs and advancing technological integration. Through robust partnerships with numerous universities across India, HealthEdge consistently attracts new graduates, resulting in entry-level employees constituting 10% of its Indian workforce annually over the past three years.

This year alone, HealthEdge achieved a remarkable 26% employment growth in India, reflecting its continuous investment in local communities and a robust response to the increasing demand for its best-in-market products.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Bangalore, reflecting our commitment to growth in India and our global presence. This new space will enhance our operations and provide new opportunities for expansion and collaboration," said Steve Krupa, CEO of HealthEdge.

In addition to its business operations, HealthEdge remains committed to corporate social responsibility. Through its HealthEdge Cares program, the company collaborates with non-governmental organizations across India to drive sustainable impact by upskilling underprivileged youth in rural areas. This initiative complements the Nipuna Karnataka Initiative, equipping the state's youth with advanced skills in AI, Blockchain, Data Science, and Cybersecurity, aligning their talents with the needs of multinational corporations and global capability centers.

"At HealthEdge, we believe in the transformative power of cutting-edge technology, such as AI, to redefine the healthcare landscape. Our continued investment in AI and partnerships with local universities and communities will foster an environment where visionary leaders of tomorrow are developed and empowered to overcome industry challenges," Krupa added.

