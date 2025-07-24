Healthians Appoints Nishant Singhal as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: Healthians, India's leading at-home diagnostics and health-tech platform, has announced the appointment of Nishant Singhal as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A founding team member and board member, Nishant takes on the leadership role at a transformative moment for the company, signaling the onset of "Healthians 3.0"a renewed focus on scale, profitability, and sustainable growth.

Healthians witnessed exponential growth, achieving an 18X increase in revenue and volume, establishing a network of over 22 diagnostic labs, and expanding its footprint to 300+ cities across India. During this time, the company also secured over USD 100 million in funding from leading global investors, including Westbridge Capital, Beenext, and the Evolvence Fund.

"It's always exciting to lead what you've helped build over the years," said Nishant Singhal, speaking on his new role. "We are now on a transformative journeywhat we call Healthians 3.0focused on building at scale with a sharp eye on profitability. We are confident of delivering our strongest business performance in FY 2026."

Singhal further emphasized the company's strategic direction: "We have already demonstrated that sustainable unit economics at scale, coupled with tech-driven, integrated business processes, can enable profitability for digital-first healthcare service providers. Our financial strategy is tightly aligned with our operations to ensure positive EBITDA in FY 26 and beyond, along with revenue growth surpassing industry benchmarks."

As the demand for affordable, accessible, and quality diagnostics continues to grow across India, Healthians is positioning itself as a key enabler of preventive healthcare. The company's integrated modelspanning logistics, labs, and tech infrastructureoffers a full-stack diagnostics solution that reaches deep into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, as well as urban centers.

"Nishant's appointment marks a critical point in Healthians' journey," said a company spokesperson. "With his proven track record in scaling operations and raising significant capital, Nishant is well positioned to steer Healthians into its next phasefocusing on customer experience, profitability, and deeper penetration across India."

With significant pricing leverage, a growing demand for preventive healthcare, and a robust infrastructure in place, Healthians is uniquely poised to capitalize on market opportunities. The company's strategic priorities include launching new health-tech solutions, expanding its home diagnostics offering, and enhancing its B2B partnerships.

