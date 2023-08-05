HealthifyMe's TGIFF Campaign Creates Fitness Frenzy Nationwide

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 5: In an ingenious marketing move, HealthifyMe, India's leading health and fitness platform, orchestrated a clever social media gimmick that set the stage for their highly anticipated TGIFF (The Great Indian Fitness Festival) Sale from 24th to 28th July. The marketing team at HealthifyMe orchestrated a clever ruse, playfully pretending that TGIFF stood for The Great Internal Friends and Family discount, which they humorously leaked to the public. This not only caught immense attention and drove social media engagement, but the company also saw a surge of new users attempting to use the code TGIFF to purchase the plans.

Remarkable upticks in new sales and plan renewals were witnessed in July, with some users recommitting to their health goals and some users starting their journeys with HealthifyMe. This reaffirmed the belief that users just needed some mid-year motivation that the sale was able to ignite.

This strategic leak turned out to be the turning point in the campaign, leading to a surge in new user sign-ups as enthusiasts eagerly attempted to use the code TGIFF to access exclusive deals. The campaign gained even more momentum as influencers and celebrities from the health and fitness category, like Bani J and Yasmin Karachiwala, joined forces with HealthifyMe to amplify the sale's message, further encouraging their followers to act swiftly to make the most of the time-sensitive offers.

Metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, emerged as the highest-performing markets for the TGIFF campaign. The sale recorded a phenomenal 40% increase in overall sales, positioning it as HealthifyMe's most engaging mid-year campaigns to date.

Customers also went online expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to invest in their health during the TGIFF Sale. Sarah, a satisfied customer, said, "The TGIFF sale came at the right time! I had been waiting for an opportunity to kickstart my fitness journey, and the 50% off on health plans was the motivation I needed. Thank you for making it affordable." Abhishek echoed the sentiment, stating, "I couldn't resist the amazing 50% off deal during TGIFF! The plan I purchased already feels like a game-changer for my fitness journey. Highly recommended."

The Coach Plan - HealthifyPro emerged as the highest-selling product during the campaign, showcasing its popularity and effectiveness among users seeking personalized health and fitness solutions.

As HealthifyMe continues to empower individuals in over 100 countries to achieve their health goals, the resounding success of The Great Indian Fitness Festival for the Indian market has solidified the team's unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of millions.

For more information about HealthifyMe and its transformative health and fitness solutions, please visit www.healthifyme.com

HealthifyMe is India’s leading health and fitness platform, dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their health goals and live a fulfilling life. With a team of expert nutritionists, fitness trainers, and health coaches, HealthifyMe offers personalized plans, healthy foods, tracking tools, and a supportive community to make every fitness journey a success. With 35 million users on their weight loss and fitness journeys, the platform has become a trusted companion for individuals seeking healthier lifestyles. Helping users track an impressive 1 billion foods with the Calorie Tracker, HealthifyMe empowers users to make informed dietary choices. Collectively, users have shed an astonishing 1crore kilograms, reflecting the platform dedication to fostering healthier lives.Operating in over 100 countries, HealthifyMe global reach makes health and wellness accessible to people worldwide. With a diverse product range, including Coach-assisted and AI-driven health plans, healthy foods, supplements, and health tracker devices, HealthifyMe continues to enable millions of individuals to transform and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

