Healthy Life Agritec Limited Announces Setting Up of Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Healthy Life Agritec Limited is pleased to announce the establishment of a fully integrated, modern, and fully automatic manufacturing unit at Obaidanahalli Industrial Area, Satellite Ring Road, Bangalore, Karnataka.

The new facility will produce a wide range of international standard food products under the brand name “Magic Flavours”. The product portfolio will include over 50 different items, such as variety of souces which includes pasta and pizza sauces, salad dressings, desi chutneys, mayonnaise, sweet syrups, and tomato puree. The company will also offer canning services for export of tomato puree.

Healthy Life Agritec Limited aims to cater to three key markets initially: retail, institutional supply, and exports. The products will be available at stores and online platforms domestically, while exports will be carried out at competitive rates to cater to a wide range of customers.

The company has emphasized its commitment to eco-friendliness and user convenience, with unique and innovative packaging designs that are both environmentally sustainable and easy to use.

Divya Mojjada, Managing Director, Healthy Life Agritec Limited, “We are excited to announce the setting up of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bangalore. Our goal is to provide high-quality, international standard food products to our customers, while also promoting sustainability and convenience.”

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality, international standard food products to our customers.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the food industry with our innovative products and sustainable practices. We are committed to using only the finest ingredients, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly packaging to ensure that our products not only taste great but also contribute to a healthier planet.

“With the Magic Flavours brand, we aim to bring people together through the joy of food. We believe that our products will become an integral part of every household, and we are excited to embark on this journey with our customers.

The company is optimistic about receiving significant export orders, which is expected to drive growth and revenue. “We are confident that our products will be well-received in the international market, and we look forward to expanding our exports in the coming years,” added Divya Mojjada.

The company expects to commence commercial production at the new facility in March 2025.

“We would like to thank our team, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and hard work. We look forward to continuing to innovate, grow, and make a positive impact on the food industry and beyond.”

About Healthy Life Agritec Limited:

Healthy Life Agritec Limited listed on BSE- SME Exchange is a leading food processing company committed to providing high-quality, international standard products to its customers. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer convenience, the company aims to become a leading player in the food industry.

For more information visit www.healthylifeagritec.com

