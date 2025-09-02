Heartbeats: 230,000 Views for Dr. Kiat's Everyday Lunch - A Viral Lesson That Science Has No Borders

PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], September 2: A humble lunch video from world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Hosen Kiat has captured more than 230,000 views on Chinese social media Little Red Book. Shared as part of his new digital wellness initiative with Heartbeats, the "real-style" post featured nothing more than a cup of black coffee, a vegetarian sandwich, steamed vegetables, and mushrooms - yet it sparked a wave of engagement across cultures. Watch the original post here.

Despite being filmed in English, the clip resonated deeply with Chinese audiences, proving that authentic science-based health insights cross borders. Viewers praised the simplicity of his meal and the credibility of the doctor behind it, a trusted voice in an online world crowded with wellness influencers.

Dr. Kiat is one of the world's most cited cardiologists, with more than 200 peer-reviewed publications. He is triple board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and nuclear medicine, with a sub-specialty in cardiac CT. He served as an attending cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is now a professor at several leading medical schools in Australia. With decades of experience in clinical care, research, and teaching, his authority is globally recognised.

This unmatched background gives weight to even the smallest details of his lifestyle. When Dr. Kiat posts about his health insights, audiences know his words are backed by rigorous science, not passing trends. In an era where many influencers lack medical qualifications, his authenticity makes him a rare and trusted voice.

"I didn't expect such a response," Dr. Kiat said. "It was just my regular lunch, but perhaps people are looking for real examples of healthy living, not just theories."

The viral moment reflects a broader cultural shift. Across Asia, people are turning to qualified experts over glamour-driven wellness influencers. They want advice that is practical, proven, and safe. Dr. Kiat's growing wellness initiative, spanning multiple digital platforms, meets this need by blending world-class medical expertise with everyday lifestyle inspiration.

From a humble plate of vegetables to deep insights on healthy aging, his message is consistent: health advice should be trusted, accessible, and borderless.

About Heartbeats

Heartbeats is a global wellness initiative founded with Dr. Hosen Kiat to bring evidence-based health insights beyond clinic walls. Its mission is to share trusted, practical guidance that helps people everywhere live healthier, longer lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor