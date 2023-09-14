Heartfulness App - the Only Meditation App Supporting 11 Languages Including English, French & Ukrainian in Pursuit of Universal Peace

SRV Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14: Heartfulness App, a premier meditation app by the Heartfulness Institute promotes meditation as a daily practice towards personal transformation. The free app that has more than 650,000 users is being brought in 11 languages and rapidly being adopted by over 700,000 users worldwide by both vernacular and international users. The app currently supports Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Odia, and Bengali. Among international languages, the app supports English, French and Ukrainian and there are more to be announced soon. The Heartfulness App remains dedicated to promoting inner peace and well-being among individuals across India and beyond. The number of Heartfulness app users is predicted at 1 million towards the end of the year.

The Heartfulness Meditation practice is rooted in the ancient system of pranahuti or yogic transmission which is practiced globally under the guidance of Rev. Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Padma Bhushan awardee. The introduction of the Heartfulness App allows this practice available to everyone globally at their convenience.

The Heartfulness App is user-friendly and effective in making meditation a daily practice for users of all backgrounds and experience levels. All can now experience the benefits of meditation and inner peace.

Rev. Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Padma Bhushan Awardee said, "We are proud to be the only meditation app currently supporting seven languages, including six major Indian languages. Our mission is to make meditation accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or location. My vision is to empower people to embrace the life-changing benefits of meditation and lead happier, healthier lives."

Heartfulness practitioners including celebrities are also enthusiastic about the app. Ace badminton player P V Sindhu who is also a Heartfulness practitioner said, “Ace badminton player P V Sindhu who is also a Heartfulness practitioner said, "A lot of my performance in a match relies on my mental state before and during the match. I've been practicing heartfulness meditation for years, which has always given me clarity and sharp focus. It connects me with myself and brings inner peace. I've started using the Heartfulness App extensively lately. It has helped me maintain a consistent meditation practice, just like I do with my physical training. And the best part? I can meditate wherever and whenever I want. It's like carrying peace in my pocket. I can set my daily meditation timings and schedule them on my calendar using the app, choose the duration of my meditation, select background music based on my mood, and connect and meditate with a trainer one-on-one. The mood meter feature tracks my emotions each day and witness my own transformation. The app has a built-in journal that lets tracking my progress. The Heartfulness app has truly been invaluable in making meditation a daily habit in my life. It's intuitive, simple, user-friendly, and effective. With this app, I feel less stressed, more focused, and stronger.”

One can choose a simple 3-day, 15-minute meditation goal or a month-long 45-minute meditation goal and the progress is always accessible on your dashboard.

The Heartfulness App is available for download on iOS and Android devices. The app is completely free to any user.

For more information, visit www.heartfulnessapp.org

Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.

