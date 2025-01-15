Hearzap Introduces Zenaud India's first rechargeable ITC hearing Aid

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Hearzap backed by 360 One, India's most trusted name in hearing solutions, announces the exclusive launch of Zenaud,a global, world-class brand redefining hearing technology. Developed by GN Hearing, Zenaud represents a new era in affordable hearing aid technology. Starting from Rs 16,499, Zenaud will be accessible to approx 697.56 Million people across 11 states. With the launch of Zenaud, Hearzap aims to address a crucial need with technology that empowers individuals and communities alike.

Zenaud, the game-changing lineup of hearing aids: Uno, Ace, Nova, and Wave. These hearing aids come with cutting-edge technology and sleek, user-friendly designs. The affordability of Uno, the Auracast™ broadcast audio of Nova, and the super-power adaptability of Wave make every model suitable for different needs with precision and comfort.

These devices redefine hearing technology with proprietary advancements like 2.4 GHz direct connectivity, made-for-iPhone stereo streaming, and cloud-based remote fine-tuning. Featuring custom rechargeable ITC devices, LE Bluetooth streaming, and the BeMore app for personalized sound, Zenaud devices deliver crystal-clear audio, all-day comfort, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, making better hearing accessible and effortless for all.

Raja.S, Chairman, Cofounder and CEO of Hearzap, Said: "Hearing care is essential to improving quality of life.The hearing industry has long faced challenges in providing solutions that are both accessible and innovative. With Zenaud, we're breaking that barrier by introducing the first-ever rechargeable ITC hearing aids in India. Zenaud is not just about hearing better, it's about reimagining hearing care with innovative technology and a stylish design that sets a new standard in the industry."

Sunil Vinzanekar, CEO of GN Hearing, said: "Our journey began with a vision of a more connected world. With Zenaud, we reaffirm our commitment to breaking barriers in hearing care and ensuring no one is left unheard. This innovative solution underscores GN's legacy of delivering 'world's firsts' and demonstrates our dedication to transforming lives."

Hearzap recently acquired a 51% Stake in Speech and Hearing Care Pvt Ltd aiming to boost revenue past Rs100 crore this fiscal year, securing a 30% market share in key regions. The company raised around Rs 50 crores in a funding round from 360 One Asset Management Ltd. in November 2023. Last year Hearzap appointed Sonu Sood as the 'Ambassador for Cause'.

About HEARZAP

HEARZAP, a revolutionary service-oriented application, is designed to solve the unsolved challenges in hearing care. With a mission to create awareness about hearing health and eliminate stigma, HEARZAP offers virtual, personalized hearing services with impeccable accuracy and confidentiality. This platform bridges the gap between users and hearing professionals, reducing wait times and enhancing accessibility across India.

Availability

Zenaud products are available across India starting January 2nd, 2025, at an introductory price of Rs 16,499. Customers can experience Zenaud at select hearing care centres and participate in live demos powered by HEARZAP. The Product will be accessible to approx 697.56 Million people across 11 states

