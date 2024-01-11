Heatz Hoists Tech Experience with the Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Experience Centre in Mumbai

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Heatz, a leading global brand in mobile gadgets and computer accessories, announces the inauguration of its latest Experience Centre in Mumbai. The state-of-the-art showroom is located at Nathani Heights Commercial Arcade, 5th Floor, offering customers a unique and immersive experience with the latest in technology.

Heatz, originally founded in 2017 by Muhammad Siraj in Dubai, has been a trailblazer in the tech industry, setting new standards in research and development, innovation, and sustainability. The brand has gained widespread acclaim for its commitment to providing high-quality products while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

The newly opened Experience Centre in Mumbai reflects Heatz' dedication to enhancing customer interactions with their cutting-edge products. From mobile gadgets to computer accessories, the showroom offers a firsthand experience of the brand's commitment to innovation and quality.

The new centre allows customers to experience the functionality of Heatz products such as mobile gadgets and computer accessories and staff to guide visitors through the extensive product range and provide personalized assistance.

"We are happy to open the Heatz experience in Mumbai. This new centre is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We believe in making top-notch technology accessible to everyone,"said Muhammad Siraj, founder, and CEO of Heatz about the opening of the experience centre.

Heatz has also revealed its participation in the 7th Mobile India Expo at Delhi, demonstrating the brand's dedication to engaging with the Indian market and staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The company envisions further expansion and investment in establishing new centres across India, reinforcing its commitment to delivering quality products and unparalleled customer experiences.

Heatz is a Dubai-based brand that has emerged as a global leader in mobile gadgets and computer accessories. Since its inception the company has consistently delivered innovative products, placing a strong emphasis on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Contact Details:

Ashtel Design Agency

14/432 B1, Kangarappady Jn. Medical college Road,

Kalamassery, Ernakulam, Kerala. 682021

Email: hello@adagency.design

Website: https://adagency.design/

Phone: +91 9778401018

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor