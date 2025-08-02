HEC Infra Project Delivers a strong Start to FY26 With Q1 FY26 Revenue Up 53% and Net Profit Up 59%

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 2: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), one of the leading players in the infrastructure sector, specialising in extra high voltage transmission and distribution projects, have announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY2026 Key Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 27.91 Cr, YoY growth of 52.91%

- EBITDA of ₹ 2.61 Cr, YoY growth of 80.97%

- EBITDA Margin of 9.35%, YoY growth of 145 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 1.33 Cr, YoY growth of 59.37%

- Net Profit Margin of 4.77%, YoY growth of 19 Bps

- Diluted EPS (₹) of 1.26, YoY growth of 50.00%YoY growth of 50.00%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited, said, "We are pleased to begin FY26 on a strong note, posting a 53% year-on-year growth in revenue and a 59% increase in net profit during the first quarter. Our expanding order book and timely execution reflect the strength of our diversified EPC capabilities across infrastructure sectors.

With seven new project wins worth over ₹55 Cr this quarter, we continue to build on our strong foundation and growing order pipeline. Our long-standing relationships with clients, built on trust, quality delivery, and technical excellence, continue to play a vital role in repeat business and new order inflows. Our ability to execute diverse, high-complexity projects across verticals is a key differentiator.

We remain strategically focused on delivering sustainable, quality-driven growth, leveraging our multi-domain expertise to address complex infrastructure needs. We are confident that this momentum will continue to propel HEC forward in the coming quarters."

Key Operational Highlights

During the first quarter of FY26, HEC secured multiple prestigious orders across diverse sectors, further strengthening its position as a trusted EPC partner in the electrical infrastructure domain. The Company won seven new projects with a cumulative order value of approximately ₹55.77 Cr.

- MIS Brixo Industries awarded a ₹15.68 Cr contract for EPC electrical works related to plant electrification and 66 kV line shifting. The project is to be executed over a 12-month period.

- MIS Blue Pine Energy Pvt. Ltd. engaged HEC for a ₹9.62 Cr fast-track EPC project involving supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 66 kV double circuit transmission line along with 12 km of underground cable. The project timeline is 3 months.

- Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department entrusted HEC with a ₹3.03 Cr project for providing and installing a CCTV surveillance system, fire safety arrangements, access control, and communication systems at Ukai Dam, with an execution period of 12 months, including AMC.

- Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. awarded a ₹13.78 Cr project for the design, engineering, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of transformer bay extension for an existing 220 kV switchyard. The project is slated for completion within 12 months.

- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (Central Zone) placed an order worth ₹5.90 Cr for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of street lighting poles and related electrical-mechanical works across various locations. The contract duration is 12 months.

- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (South Zone) awarded a ₹4.68 Cr project for augmentation of civil, electrical, mechanical and instrumentation works at the CTM Water Distribution Station. The project will be executed over a period of 10 months.

- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (West Zone) issued a ₹3.08 Cr contract for SITC of electrical, mechanical and instrumentation systems at Gitabaug and Niyojannagar water distribution stations, to be completed in 8 months.

