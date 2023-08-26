HECS Expands Its Packaged Sewage Treatment Plant (PSTP) Operations To Sri Lanka

Waterman Environmental Systems P Ltd (Colombo) – Channel Partner of HECS STPs jointly organized a half-day technical seminar on ‘Importance of Sewage Treatment and Packaged Compact IOT Enabled STPs from HECS for decentralized treatment’ at the Royal Colombo Golf Club, Colombo Sri Lanka.

New Delhi (India), August 26: Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS) recently expanded its Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants portfolio to the Sri Lankan market; this comes soon after its recent expansion into the Bangladesh market. HECS is a pioneer in wastewater treatment with a 25-year expertise in the field; the Packaged STP range from HECS is a plug-and-play prefabricated FRP STP system that has brought about a revolution in the Packaged STP segment in India.

As a part of its entry into the Sri Lankan market, Waterman Environmental Systems P Ltd (Colombo) – Channel Partner of HECS STPs, jointly organized a half-day technical seminar on ‘Importance of Sewage Treatment and Packaged Compact IOT Enabled STPs from HECS for decentralized treatment’ at the Royal Colombo Golf Club, Colombo Sri Lanka. The event was attended by leaders from the Industry, including hotels, hospitals, and construction, apart from premier architects and consultants from Colombo.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Thomas, Vice President of HECS, emphasized on the importance of decentralized treatment and re-use of wastewater. He highlighted how HECS has pushed the boundaries in bringing in cutting-edge technology in Packaged STPs, especially with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and IoT in this segment and also its MBR range, which provides unmatched quality of treated water. He also noted that these tech-savvy features were also tweaked to work in Sri Lanka.

Dr JR Moses, Managing Director of HECS, mentioned that HECS was positioned to bring about a technology revolution in the Packaged STP segment in Sri Lanka through its cutting-edge ‘SMART’ Amaze and Ultima+ Packaged STPs. He noted how HECS has always been at the forefront of bringing in new tech innovations in this segment, highlighting how HECS was the first company in India to bring about cutting-edge AI and IoT in STPs in India. He also noted that in view of its rapid expansion in the domestic and international markets, HECS has also ramped up its manufacturing facilities, which now has an installed capacity to manufacture up to 400-500 units/year. He also added that HECS had bagged its first set of orders from Sri Lanka and was all set to bring about a revolution in the Island Country with regards to sewage treatment and re-use.

www.hecspstp.com

