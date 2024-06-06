HECS Launches ‘MediClear’ Packaged Effluent Treatment Plant for Hospitals

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6: Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS) a leader in environmental solutions in India, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – HECS ‘MediClear' Packaged Effluent Treatment Plant (PETP), designed specifically for hospitals. This cutting-edge solution aims to revolutionize the management and disposal of medical effluent, ensuring a safer and more sustainable approach for healthcare facilities.

Over the years, HECS has pioneered in FRP Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants and has developed the manufacturing capabilities to produce over 500 units annually. Based on extensive market feedback identifying a major gap in the availability of quality products in the ETP segment, HECS is now introducing its latest addition to its range of PETPs which includes solutions for Pharma Industries, Restaurants and F&B Industries. The PETP market in India is often characterized by locally fabricated products that frequently suffer from various quality and performance issues. After months of rigorous research and development, HECS has designed standardized units that set a new benchmark for the industry.

The MediClear units come in a convenient plug-and-play FRP shell, equipped with multiple inbuilt chambers that streamline the treatment process. These versatile units can be installed both above ground and below ground, offering flexibility to suit the diverse needs of various hospital infrastructures. It is designed to treat effluent from laboratories, operation theatres, autoclave effluents, disinfectants, etc. It is available in capacities ranging from 2KLD to 100KLD, catering to the needs of hospitals of all sizes.

“With the launch of the MediClear Packaged Effluent Treatment Plant, HECS is committed to providing hospitals with an efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly solution for managing their effluent,” said Sangeeth Moses, Director of HECS. “Our goal is to support healthcare facilities in maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and environmental responsibility.”

The MediClear system addresses the critical need for effective hospital effluent management, which is essential for safeguarding public health and protecting the environment. By offering a robust and easy-to-use solution, HECS continues to lead the way in environmental innovation.

For details visit www.hecspstp.com

