Hedge Group partners with Lead IAS Academy to innovate on competitive exam training

Kerala [India], December 30: Hedge Group has made an investment in Lead IAS Academy, the largest civil services training institute in Kerala. This partnership aims to enhance skill development and elevate the standards of competitive exam training in India. Founded in 2008 by Alex K. Babu, Hedge Group has grown from a five-member wealth management team into a Rs 2,600-crore asset management leader, earning the trust of investors across Kerala.

Established in 2020 under the leadership of Rishiraj Singh IPS and T.P. Sreenivasan IFS, Lead IAS Academy has rapidly risen to prominence as Kerala's premier IAS academy. Based in Thiruvananthapuram, the academy caters to over 15,000 students nationwide, offering courses in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and English. Last year, Lead IAS Academy's consistent success led to an impressive 43 toppers in the 2023 civil services exams. The academy's innovative learning methodologies, such as Logic Training, Onscreen Comparative Evaluation, Round Table Discussion, Microclass, test schedules with learning streaks, and performance tracking mentorship programs, have proven instrumental in achieving these outstanding results.

Flagship courses at Lead IAS include Lead PRIME, an intensive IAS coaching program, and LeadIAS Campus PRIME, designed for college students. The academy's specialised platform, Lead IAS Junior, is India's most subscribed early talent development programme for school students from Classes 5 to 12. This initiative offers weekend classes, engaging current affairs sessions, and valuable mentorship from IAS and IPS officers, all aimed at inspiring and providing practical insights to young aspirants.

Regarding the investment, Alex K., Founder and CMD of Hedge Group, outlined plans to expand Lead IAS Academy's reach by introducing programs in additional languages nationwide beyond Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and English. This initiative aligns with Hedge Group's broadening vision to enter the educational sector and empower aspirants from diverse linguistic-cultural backgrounds.

Lead IAS Academic Directors Dr. Anuroop Sunny and Sarath Sasidharan welcomed the partnership, emphasising that it will enable the academy to enhance its facilities, adopt advanced learning methodologies, and implement research-backed innovations in learning science. They expressed confidence that these developments will further enrich the educational experience for students, solidifying Lead IAS Academy's position as a frontrunner in civil services coaching and early talent development.

