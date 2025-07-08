Heerson Turns 50: Mumbai's Favourite Mithai House Celebrates with a Golden Giveaway

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Heerson, one of Mumbai's most time-honoured dry fruit and mithai destinations, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a limited-time in-store campaign that rewards loyal customers with exclusive gifts and daily discounts.

The campaign, 'A Golden Celebration Of Taste & Purity,' runs from July 1 to August 1, 2025. During this period, customers who purchase Rs. 1000 or more on mithai or dry fruits at the Heerson store in Vile Parle will receive a special Golden Box containing a scratch card. Each card guarantees a 5% to 10% discount on their next purchase, redeemable in-store any day throughout the campaign.

Only 50 of the limited scratch cards to be distributed will reveal a gold coin. The brand's founder will present the winners in person at a felicitation event on August 2, 2025.

Founded in 1975, Heerson has grown from a single counter into a beloved name in Mumbai's culinary landscape. Known for its premium quality, consistent taste, and commitment to tradition, the brand is best recognised for its mithai, mewa, farsan, and namkeen. Over the years, Heerson has built a loyal customer base across generations, especially within Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi-speaking communities.

"We founded Heerson fifty years ago on a simple principle: if you work with integrity, use the best ingredients, and care deeply about your craft, people will return. This anniversary is less about our shop and more about the families who have made us part of their lives. We are grateful to have earned that place," said Mr. Hetan Shah - Heerson, Founder-Partner.

The scratch card experience will only be exclusive to in-store customers, and no online entries or redemptions will be accepted.

Store Address: Heerson, 4/Trinity Square, Mongibai Road, Vile Parle East, Mumbai - 400057, Maharashtra, India

Campaign Duration: July 1 - August 1, 2025

Gold Coin Felicitation: August 2, 2025

T&C apply

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor