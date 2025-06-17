Heimat Beverages Accelerates Demand for Germany's Krombacher Orange Cola Mix - "SPEZI" in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Krombacher, Germany's largest privately owned brewery, launched its premium Cola Variant in Dec 2024, SPEZI, in India in partnership with Heimat Beverages (Nirmaan Group). The Distribution is gaining lot of traction and currently is getting distributed Across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Goa and Gujarat. While talking to the Founder of Heimat Beverages, Padmanabh Shah, he said "The Demand from General Trade, Modern Trade, Amazon and HoReCa is highly encouraging and the repeat orders are a testament to the same. We are also getting lot of corporate orders for Gifting purpose."

Mr Shah added, "SPEZI is a sparkling, fresh mixed drink made from cola and orange soda. The fizzy cola mix is non-alcoholic. Flavor plays an important role in soft drink selection, and expanding flavor variety is what is creating the add-on demand. SPEZI is a Fun Drink and India is Loving it."

To amplify awareness, Heimat has rolled out an all-India campaign inside PVR INOX cinema lobbies, matching Spezi's bright visual identity with high-footfall movie nights. Parallelly, a digital-push is given to consumers in immersive ways to share the cola-orange experience online. The dual approachfor reach and performance marketing for precisionreinforces Heimat's data-led philosophy while building Spezi's as a playful drink.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor