HEJJE, India's First Luxury Transition Care Centre, opens in Bangalore

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2: HEJJE, India's first luxury transition care centre, opened their doors today, ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with an aim of revolutionizing recovery and rehabilitation, thereby setting new standards in healthcare. Dr M.R.Seetharam - Vice Chairman of Ramaiah Group of Institutions, ex-Minister and current MLA did the honours of lighting the lamp to inaugurate HEJJE. The Launch of HEJJE saw the much-anticipated panel discussion featuring luminaries such as Dr. Nandini Mundkur, Prof. Shekar Sheshadri, Dr Saraswathy Viswanathan, Dr. Arjun Srivatsa, and B.S.Badrinath Rao. The guests were later taken on a guided tour of the facility and to experience the innovative facilities in person.

HEJJE is an offshoot of the very prestigious M.S. Ramaiah Family Conglomerate. The Ramaiah Group of Institutions has been a leader in medical education, healthcare, and research for over 40 years. HEJJE, a vital part of this group, plays a significant role in fostering excellence. Ramaiah Memorial Hospital delivers world-class care to patients from over 30 countries, specializing in neurology, orthopaedics, urology, and more. Ramaiah Medical College trains future doctors through programs like MBBS and MD, supported by expert faculty and modern facilities. The Advanced Learning Centre (ALC) offers hands-on training in advanced surgical techniques. With cutting-edge research labs and global partnerships, the Ramaiah Group continues to drive healthcare innovation.

Co-Founders - Sunder Ram and Dr Varun Devdass shared their vision for the centre, "HEJJE is the first of its kind in the country, combining a transition care facility with luxury hospitality, an enabling garden, a multisensory environment, an integrative art and music therapy and virtual gaming rehab. This groundbreaking approach will provide a healing environment and effective interventions. It will be particularly beneficial for conditions such as autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, deformity correction, paralysis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury. This centre of excellence will put Bangalore on the global map as home to such a unique facility."

HEJJE is created to fill the vital space between hospital care and home recovery, providing an easy transition for patients and families. HEJJE implements an evidence-based, protocol-driven approach with a multidisciplinary team of experts to facilitate care with a focus on optimizing recovery. Their services are specifically designed to ease the emotional stress and time that inevitably accompany the rehabilitation journey, to ensure that families come home ready and happy.

The centre is mainly involved in paediatrics with developmental disabilities and deformity correction cases and will also provide services to adults and the elderly, caring for patients recovering from serious trauma, post-surgical procedures, neurological disorders, and geriatric issues. HEJJE, has 20 premium rooms for IP, along with OP and Daycare facilities.

HEJJE's is situated in a residential estate at MSR North City, Hebbal that is very peaceful. State-of-the-art medical technologies - including an unweighing system developed to facilitate mobility training, robotic rehab equipment for motor recovery, Oculus virtual reality therapy to enhance cognitive outcomes, and robotic laser therapy for proactive pain management and tissue repair - are all integrated into the facility. HEJJE's leading-edge technologies also includes administrating Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (RTMS), a treatment known to be effective on neurological and psychological conditions such as depression and anxiety.

HEJJE has a 10,000-square-foot enabling garden, a space designed to promote recovery through a stimulating sensory experience. The garden is the only such facility in India that is accessible to differently-abled people. It has sensory plants, an amphitheatre, and a coffee shop and is designed to be a calming and therapeutic space for patients and their families.

Its multi-sensory rooms are designed specifically for children, providing children with a rich and diverse experience of senses, nurturing relaxation, and focused engagement. The centre's holistic approach aims at patients and families recovering in a nurturing, joyful environment that tends to both physical and mental health.

HEJJE's mission is to become a global centre of excellence in transition care. Combining clinical excellence, comfort, and mental wellness, the centre aims to revolutionize the way recovery is approached and the standards for care across the industry.

About HEJJE

HEJJE is India's first luxury transition care centre delivering evidence-based, protocol-driven rehabilitation services. The Bangalore-based centre combines advanced technology, rare multidisciplinary expertise, and a focus on mental health to provide holistic care solutions for patients and their families. HEJJE strives to establish a global standard for transition care, allowing the healing process to take place in an enjoyable and nurturing atmosphere.

For more details visit - https://hejje.health/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor