Hello Everyone Meet Mohammad Wasid Ali From Durg who became the world’s No.1 White Hat Ethical Hacker

New Delhi (India), February 13: If you think all hackers are bad, then Mohammad Wasid Ali From Durg will prove you wrong. Wasid is a white hat ethical hacker from Chattisgarh who was born in Motihari, East Champaran, a small village called Gobari And has already created a safer side for the Indian government. At the age of 19 years, he has been helping several students in Chhattisgarh to learn to hack and help companies in a positive way. He completed his studies at a government school and studied hacking for 2 years in the capital city of India.

What is a white hat ethical hacker?

A white hat ethical hacker is somebody who hacks into systems with permission from the owner in order to test the security of the system. White hat hackers are also known as penetration testers or ethical hackers. They use their skills to find vulnerabilities in systems so that they can be fixed before malicious hackers exploit them.

Some of the most common techniques used by white-hat ethical hackers include network mapping, port scanning, and vulnerability assessment. Once they have gained access to a system, they will attempt to escalate their privileges so that they can access more sensitive data.

White hat hacking is a legal and ethical way of testing security systems. It is important for companies to hire white hat ethical hackers in order to ensure that their systems are secure.

Wasid’s educational background

Then Finally, He started hunting on the public platform from Where He came across with Hacker One platform which was running Bug Bounty Program. He loved to hunt buns on that websites, numbers of bugs And found their SSRF, XSS, business logic flaws and many more which is hard to count which in returns they awarded him with some cash and goodies.

His Aim Is To Build Servers More Powerful And More Secure Using His Ideas That Are Been Discussed In The Cyber Branch. Really Wasid Is A Person Who’s Helping People Without Any Profit.

Wasid has helped others in the field of hacking by teaching them how to hack ethically. He has also worked with the Indian government to help make their systems more secure.

WHAT HE DONE SO FAR ?

His first website was MSRTC a Maharashtra Road Transport website that was normally used to book the ticket He Have found the reflected cross-site scripting bug in that website and secured it and in return, He got appreciation from the Indian Government.

So He started securing the Dutch government too which admired Him a lot and awarded Him a t-shirt from their side and some appreciative and kind words.

So, This Is Called India Where Each And Every citizen Are Worried About Each other.

