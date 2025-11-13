'Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai' Brings a Bold Character Shift for Familiar Faces

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai, which released on 7 November, marked a striking post-release moment for its lead cast as Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sonali Kulkarni and Barkha Bisht unveiled bold, unexpected facets of their screen personas. Directed by Prabal Baruah, produced by Dayanand Shetty and presented by film trade analyst Girish Wankhede, the film's release has prompted conversations around the actors' dramatic departures from familiar roles.

For more than a decade Shetty and Srivastava were synonymous with the righteous, fearless policemen of the television series CID. In Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai, those long-held perceptions were deliberately upended. Shetty's JK is a manipulative, cocky figure who relies on deceit and intimidation a cold, unsettling contrast to the loyal and heroic Daya. Srivastava, shedding the composed detective image, delivers a portrayal of a troubled alcoholic consumed by obsession and inner chaos.

Sonali Kulkarni, known for strong yet graceful characters, appears as a woman whose timid exterior conceals a quiet, hard-won bravery; over the course of the film she emerges as a pivotal and unpredictable force. Barkha Bisht moves away from the dependent and soft-spoken parts often associated with her, embodying a confident, resolute presence who refuses to be sidelined by circumstance.

Writer-director Prabal Baruah reflected on the creative intent behind these transformations: "Each actor brought a distinct legacy to the project. We wanted to break comfort zones and reveal sides that audiences have not yet seen. Not every hero is righteous. Not every vulnerable person is weak. The film blurs those lines, and the surprises are not just in the plot but in who these characters slowly reveal themselves to be."

Driven by mystery, psychological tension and unpredictable twists, Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai keeps viewers reassessing motives and identities as revelations shift the narrative at every turn. The film, presented by Girish Wankhede, directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Dayanand Shetty, stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sonali Kulkarni and Barkha Bisht, with special appearances by Zarina Wahab and Liliput.

