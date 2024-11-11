Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] November 11: In a heartwarming gesture to prioritise safety, Aromas of Biryani and Vega Helmets, in collaboration with PossibiliTea Media and Marketing, distributed helmets to food delivery partners. This initiative, part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort, aimed to gift these essential workers with helmets for their well-being as they continue to deliver food across all conditions, from heavy rains to scorching sun. The activity also included distribution of sweets and food packages by Aromas of Biryani, adding a festive touch to this token of gratitude.The food delivery partners, instrumental in ensuring timely service even during challenging weather, expressed profound appreciation, their heartfelt smiles underscored the impact of this thoughtful initiative. This campaign was a symbol of appreciation for their daily dedication and selflessness.Vega Helmets, a leading name in the Indian market, is celebrated for its reliable, stylish, and durable headgear, supporting safety across the country.Aromas of Biryani is known for its flavorful, authentic biryani, capturing the love of food enthusiasts across Bengaluru.PossibiliTea Media and Marketing developed this campaign with a vision to spread joy and support the safety of delivery partners, reflecting the brand’s commitment to meaningful social initiatives that uplift communities.Through this initiative, the three brands combined resources to honor the tireless efforts of delivery partners while promoting safety and well-being on the roads.“This Diwali, we chose to give back to those who keep our city moving. We're immensely grateful to our delivery partners, the backbone of our everyday comforts. Their safety is as essential as their service. By distributing helmets, we help ensure they stay safe on the roads. Teaming up with Aromas of Biryani & PossibiliTea Media & Marketing Agency (An advertising company) made this initiative even more meaningful. We proudly support those who serve us tirelessly, especially during this festive season,” said Nandini Chandak, Head of Design & Development, Vega Helmets.“No celebration is complete without thanking the heroes who make every day better. Wishing you a safe and happy Diwali,” said Hemanth Lingala, Co-founder, Aromas of Biryani.“When safety aligns with kindness, it creates a path to happiness; the kind that's built on care, trust, and genuine well-being for each other. Together, we're building a community where every act of kindness makes life a little safer and a lot brighter,” added Vijay Honnabandi, Founder, PossibiliTea Media and Marketing. Click here to watch the event highlights.If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor