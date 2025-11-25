HemeNext 2025: India's Premier Hematology Conference Unveils the Future of Genomics, Transplants and AI in Blood Cancer Treatment

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 25: HemeNext 2025, held at The Westin Hotel, Gurgaon on the 22nd and 23rd of November, welcomed nearly 300 delegates from across the country, making it one of India's most anticipated gatherings in the field of hematology. Conceptualised and led by Dr Rahul Bhargava, the conference stood out for its meticulous planning, scientific depth and a strong focus on improving outcomes for patients battling leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other complex blood disorders.

A central highlight of the conference was the extensive focus on leukaemia, including acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and even rare infantile leukaemias. Experts explained how breakthrough targeted therapies, such as FLT3 inhibitors, Menin inhibitors, IDH inhibitors, and BCL2 blockers, have transformed survival outcomes, particularly for patients who relapse or do not respond to older regimens. Adding to this, Dr Shrinidhi introduced the concept of a 3-day TAT (Turnaround Time) genomic testing workflow, enlightening the audience on how ultra-rapid genomic interpretation is reshaping AML treatment by enabling faster, more precise, and more personalised clinical decisions.

Lymphomasincluding Hodgkin lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and mantle cell lymphomawere explored through insightful debates and case-driven discussions. Specialists described how genomic subtyping, bispecific antibodies, ADCETRIS, Polatuzumab and CAR-T therapy are replacing older chemotherapy-heavy regimens. These sessions simplified the rationale for modern therapy selection and highlighted how newer treatments can offer faster responses, deeper remissions, and fewer long-term complications.

Multiple myeloma experts highlighted how the shift from traditional monitoring to multi-omics, RNA-based diagnostics and MRD-driven tracking is paving the way for longer disease control. For patients who fear relapse, these advancements signalled a future where myeloma can be managed with greater accuracy and predictability.

Bone marrow transplant (BMT)a life-saving treatment for many leukaemias, lymphomas and inherited blood disorderswas another central theme of HemeNext. Discussions covered safer conditioning regimens, improved donor matching, innovative approaches to reduce chronic GVHD, and emerging methods to stabilise mixed chimerism after transplant. The session moderated by Dr. Vikas Dua on rebalancing mixed chimerism post-transplant drew praise for its clarity and practical relevance. Pediatric hematologists further expanded the discourse by addressing bone marrow failure syndromes, metabolic disorders, immunodeficiencies and thalassemia, giving families dealing with childhood conditions more clarity and confidence.

Infectious complications remain one of the biggest threats for patients undergoing leukaemia treatment or BMT, and HemeNext has dedicated a strong focus to reducing infection-related morbidity and mortality. Experts discussed CMV prevention using Letermovir, updated vaccination strategies after transplant or CAR-T therapy, and real-world emergency cases from transplant units. These conversations offered immediately implementable insights that can directly improve patient survival.

A defining highlight of HemeNext 2025 was the strong emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern hematology. With contributions from Dr Srinidhi, clinicians learned how AI tools can interpret complex genomic reports within minutes, predict complications, personalise treatment strategies and help detect disease relapse much earlier than conventional methods. AI was positioned not as a distant future concept but as an active, practical clinical support layer already transforming patient care.

Adding to the event's futuristic spirit, an AI-trained robotic host welcomed and interacted with delegates. The robot engaged in meaningful conversations with doctors, guided visitors, and demonstrated how intelligent machines are beginning to integrate into healthcare. Its presence captivated attendees and symbolised the rapid transformation of medicine into a blend of human expertise and advanced automation.

HemeNext 2025 succeeded in uniting breakthroughs in new drugs, transplant science, infection management, genomics and AIwhile keeping patients at the centre of every discussion. Through the vision of Dr. Rahul Bhargava and the expertise of leaders such as Dr. Vikas Dua and Dr. Srinidhi, the conference not only showcased the present but also laid a clear roadmap for the future of haematology in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor