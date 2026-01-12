Herbalife India Continues as Official Nutrition Partner for TATA WPL 2026, Empowering Women's Cricket Excellence

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, continues its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Nutrition Partner for the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. The partnership reaffirms Herbalife's long-standing commitment to the advancement of women's sports and the holistic well-being of athletes in India.

India's women's cricket is surging in participation and viewership, with TATA WPL leading as a game-changer that unlocks new opportunities for athletes and strengthens the entire women's sports ecosystem. Through this ongoing collaboration, Herbalife will continue to support elite athletes by promoting the role of science-based nutritional products in performance, endurance, and recovery.

On the partnership, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "India's women's sports revolution with TATA WPL at its epicenter signals a transformative era for athletic excellence and gender equity. Herbalife proudly continues its association with BCCI as Official Nutrition Partner, arming elite cricketers with science-based nutritional products to optimize performance, endurance, and recovery on this world-class platform. It's our privilege to drive this momentum and shape the future of women's cricket."

Mr. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, "The WPL is built on a vision of excellence, opportunity, and world-class sports entertainment. Herbalife brings exceptional value and diverse strengths to this ecosystem. This partnership will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women's cricket."

The TATA WPL has proved to be a catalyst for women's cricket growth in the country and is setting a new dimension of excellence. As the league evolves, partnerships that contribute to athlete support and professional standards play an important role in its continued development.

Globally, Herbalife sponsors over 150 athletes, teams, and leagues, providing high-quality sports nutrition at every stage of training and competition. In India, the company extends its support to the top athletes across cricket, badminton and table tennis, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Smriti Mandhana, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra and Palak Kohli. From the Olympic Games to the Commonwealth Games and Special Olympics Bharat, Herbalife continues to champion nutrition and sporting excellence.

