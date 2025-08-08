Herbalife India Recognised as 'Leader of the Year - Consumer Health' at the 12th IAA Leadership Awards

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, has been named the 'Leader of the Year - Consumer Health' at the 12th edition of the International Advertising Association (IAA) Leadership Awards, held in Mumbai on August 7. The recognition comes as part of IAA's annual effort to highlight exemplary leadership across key sectors of the Indian economy.

Winners were selected by an independent jury comprising senior industry leaders from across sectors. The jury was chaired by Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, and included members such as Santosh Iyer (MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India), Suparna Mitra (CEO, Watches and Wearables, Titan), Shivam Puri (MD & CEO, Cipla Health), and Gaurav Dwivedi (CEO, Prasar Bharati), among others.

The award in the consumer health category recognizes leadership in a fast-evolving industry where increased health awareness, demand for preventive wellness solutions, and a shift toward nutrition-focused lifestyles are shaping long-term market trends.

On this recognition, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "Herbalife India's recognition comes at a time when the consumer health and wellness segment continues to witness structural growth, with a rise in functional foods, supplement-based nutrition, and personalized wellness products. Industry analysts expect the segment to further expand as both urban and rural consumers prioritize lifestyle and dietary changes."

"The IAA Leadership Awards are key markers of how companies have performed within their respective categories. This year our exhaustive evaluation process scanned over 2000 companies across 14 sectors. This assessment is grounded in rigorous analysis of growth, market share, CAGR, brand health, credit ratings, ESG metrics and more. In the consumer health category, Herbalife was unanimously selected by the jury as the leader of the year in consumer health, said Nandini Dias, the chairperson of the IAA Leadership awards.

Instituted in 2013, the IAA Leadership Awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that have exemplified business excellence, driven innovation, and made a significant impact within their sectors. This year's awards spanned 14 categories including automobiles, FMCG, consumer durables, financial services, e-commerce, and healthcare.

As consumer health continues to evolve from product-led offerings to integrated wellness solutions, recognitions like these underscore the role of companies in driving that transition responsibly and at scale.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

