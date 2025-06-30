Herbalife India Releases Third Episode of Podcast Series - Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: Herbalife India, a leading name in health and wellness, has released a new episode of its podcast series Live Your Best Life, Unscripted. The latest episode features one of India's most celebrated athletes, Manika Batra, who shares a deeply personal and inspiring account of her journey through the world of table tennis. 'Personal Growth Through Sports: Life Lessons from Table Tennis' featuring Manika Batra.

Titled 'Personal Growth Through Sports: Life Lessons from Table Tennis', the conversation is hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India. The episode delves into Manika's growth as a sportsperson, from her historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics to how she balances mental and physical strength, overcomes challenges, and stays grounded through discipline and self-belief.

Manika also talks about the critical role of nutrition and supplementation in her career, highlighting how she maintains her fitness and performance through proper diet, consistency, and the support of trusted nutrition products during international travel and rigorous training.

"Sports has been my greatest teacher," she shares. "It's taught me how to stay disciplined, how to remain mentally strong, and how to keep pushing myself no matter the situation."

Ajay Khanna, who leads the conversation, said:

"Manika's story is a powerful example of what it means to stay focused and committed to your dreams. Her journey reflects not just the spirit of sportsmanship but the everyday values of discipline, wellness, and giving back. It was a privilege to hear her speak with such honesty and passion, she's a true role model for aspiring athletes and for anyone working toward personal growth."

From overcoming injuries and mental setbacks to her dream of launching a world-class academy for young athletes, the episode is packed with insights, stories, and moments of inspiration. The rapid-fire segment offers a fun glimpse into Manika's personality, including her favorite cheat meal (chole bhature) and the quirkiest DM she's ever received.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted continues to bring forward real stories and powerful conversations that reflect Herbalife India's commitment to wellness, performance, and purpose-driven living.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

