HERBCIENCE, becomes India's first Green & Clean Brand to get MADE SAFE, USA Certification

Bangalore-based, 100 per cent Natural Beauty & Wellness Brand HERBCIENCE recently received the MADE SAFE-USA Certification. The renowned brand was also certified by ECOCERT-COSMOS Natural in 2021. The MADE SAFE® seal means that a product is only made with safe ingredients not known or suspected to harm human health, animals or ecosystems. It's the only highest global nontoxic certification for beauty & personal care products we use every day. For the first time, Indian shoppers can find things that are safe to use on their bodies, with their families and in their homes.

Highlighting the substantial achievement, Dr Vikram, Founder of HERBCIENCE, shared, "Most of the beauty & personal care products available in the market are loaded with harsh toxic chemicals, which leads to serious health issues like cancer, reproductive issues, hormonal imbalances etc. on long-term use. Also, most of the products talk about containing herbs in them, but unfortunately, there are many chemicals that get into the product and the efficacy is mostly from these chemicals, which are not disclosed to the consumers, so there is Zero Transparency. These harsh chemicals that are up to 1Kg get into our body every year & ~10 Kg of chemicals get washed out to water bodies leading to water pollution. Stringent regulations similar to European countries need to be implemented in India so that everyone has access to safe products. Through HERBCIENCE, we are taking small steps towards bringing a solution and creating a safer society and also look forward to seeing more 100 per cent natural and safe products in the market."

HERBCIENCE is the first Indian brand to manufacture 100 per cent Natural and 100 per cent Safe beauty & wellness products certified by ECOCERT, COSMOS Natural, Europe and MADE SAFE, USA. Products are developed by a team of reputed Ayurvedic Doctors, who have deep knowledge of herbal science and practice of ancient Ayurveda recipes, including a clear scientific approach.

The team has done a lot of research on developing a herbal preservative and filing a patent for it. HERBCIENCE contains up to 35 per cent medicinal herbs in their products and the product performance is from these herbs. Also, their approach to maintaining 100 per cent Transparency where they disclose the complete list of ingredients to their consumers is changing the way people buy the products, i.e., from seeing the advertisement to checking the label before purchasing products and gathering enough information about what is safe for their body.

Sharing her thoughts about the robust R&D processes, Dr Pooja Krishna Prasad, said, "We regularly talk to our customers to get their feedback and understand their requirements. And this has helped us a lot to work on product quality, packaging, labeling etc. Before developing any product, we do an analysis of what issues a consumer is facing and we identify herbs with the phyto-components which can provide a solution. Once the formulation is ready, we take up some samples and do the testing by conducting clinical studies, stability studies etc. Once the product is approved through these testing, we take up the pilot batch production. The ingredients required are procured from best of its origin across the globe to give our consumers a high-quality product. Stringent quality parameters are followed during the manufacturing, wherein initially each of the raw materials are checked and tested, later sterilization of each of the equipment is done and production is started. In-process quality checks are regularly done and after the final testing, it is sent for filling and packaging."

HERBCIENCE aims to create a global family of satisfied users that can benefit from their certified 100 per cent Natural & 100 per cent Safe products by maintaining complete transparency and giving the product performance from herbal ingredients. They hope that their relentless initiatives will help contribute towards an eco-friendly & sustainable future.

