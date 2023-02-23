Here's how Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Ethereum will survive the latest period of crypto winter

The last bear season is undoubtedly one of the longest in coin market history. The price dips have been massive, and trade losses have been racking by the day. While prices have continuously dipped for many months, specific crypto tokens have shown huge prospects of bouncing back quickly. Their powerful features have outshone the negativity in the market. These projects have also gained attention from social media and crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) are some of the crypto tokens that have given traders and institutional investors hope for brighter days in the coin market. Keep reading to learn the features that provide them with plenty of potentials.

Ethereum: The Building Block Of So Many CryptocurrenciesEthereum has been around for a reasonably long time. It didn't become the second-largest cryptocurrency overnight. One of the most exciting things to note about Ethereum is its longevity. Yes, it's survived several bear markets and has bounced back because of its popularity. As the most prominent decentralized ecosystem in the coin market, millions of people constantly use Ethereum. Developers interested in blockchain-based projects prefer to use Ethereum too.

Ethereum faced a big problem when its blockchain started to suffer from the weight of all the transactions it processed. Transactions became slower, and gas fees increased exponentially. Finally, its developers were able to create a solution with layer-2 blockchains. These blockchains would connect to Ethereum and help it with the computational load. Polygon is one of the earliest layer-2 solutions introduced to this ecosystem. With this new solution, Ethereum will tackle its speed problem and remain at the top of the market.

Solana: Impressive SOL EcosystemEthereum may have been the first cryptocurrency to introduce decentralized finance features to the coin market, but it inspired many others. Solana is one of those that came after Ethereum. When Solana's developers announced the release of this cryptocurrency, it was apparent they were offering the same features as Ethereum. But there was a slight difference. Solana would support the creation of smart contracts but process transactions at a faster rate.

Solana's market cap of around USD 8.9 billion is considerably smaller than Ethereum. However, it can process as many as 65,000 transactions per second. As a result, the gas fee it charges is usually negligible. Developers prefer to host their projects on Solana because of how fast and cheap its ecosystem is. You can use it similarly to Ethereum to host decentralized projects. Solana already had its list of growing projects.

Solana's place in the coin market has been hurt by the current crypto market dip, but its usefulness cannot be underestimated.

Big Eyes Coin: Meme Coin Launching Very Soon If you're the type of crypto enthusiast interested in unique projects, Big Eyes will satisfy your curiosity. This cat-themed project is an excellent response to the dominance of dog-themed coins in the crypto market. Big Eyes is a meme coin that will thrill meme coin lovers.

There are many unique things about this project. To start with, this meme coin has a community of active users. These users are committed to the growth of the project. The Big Eyes community has snowballed. The project is in the tenth stage of its presale and has raised $29.5 million already. This shows there's strong backing behind the project.

In addition, Big Eyes will have a centralized exchange. Here, users will be able to swap tokens. What's more? This meme coin has a limited supply. 80 per cent of this supply will be released during the launch. To prevent investors from rigging, developers will lock the initial liquidity pool for two years.

