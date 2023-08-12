Here’s How “Trading ideas” is Helping People Learn Trading with a User-Centric Approach

Trading ideas, a leading Ed-tech platform, helps people learn trading with a simple approach to solving assignments and practical implementation in real markets by executing trades and testing the results.

The journey begins with a small YouTube channel where discussions on stocks and live trades used to happen. With time, the user base has grown to thousands, and the decision was made to launch classes where people can learn in-depth about technical analysis and fundamental analysis.

Inspired by the IIT JEE preparation model, students have to go through a rigorous routine, where they are given weekly assignments to solve along with one new learning concept every single week. The module is designed in a manner that students who have never traded have to follow the process wherein the beginning, they will focus on using only one approach and practice it until they achieve an accuracy of 70%. Each month, a new theoretical part will be introduced, which they will test in the live market. The results speak for themselves when using this straightforward approach. Many people hold a false expectation that trading in the market is easy. Data shows that 90% of people lose money, yet it remains tough for individuals to accept due to the false narratives painted on social media. The goal is to educate and create awareness among people who are entering the markets for the first time.

Starting on February 1st, 2022, Trading ideas launched the first batch of swing trading, aiding 70 people in better understanding the markets. The journey commenced with a swing trading batch and has now expanded to include different segments like intraday, options, and advanced swing trading. In its first year, the company assisted over 3000 people across different segments. The vision of the company in its second year of operation is to help 10,000 people. Already, the company has crossed the 3000 mark in the first 6 months, a feat that was previously achieved in 1 year. New courses are being launched, and the beauty of these courses is that they have an upsell rate of 20%, which is relatively higher than the industry average. Currently, there are 5 teachers working, and by the end of this year, 3 more teachers will be onboarded. These educators are handpicked and have to pass through quality assurance with various key metrics. Among them are NISM-certified professionals who deliver valuable content to all the students who come to learn.

The company is also investing in technology and is soon launching a platform that will assist people in making decisions based on data analytics and machine learning. The first release is expected in December of this year, signifying a new vertical for the company to scale.

Trading ideas was founded by Jaspreet Singh, who is currently heading all the operations and growth of the company. He completed his undergrad from IIT Guwahati in design, and his background in user experience is aiding him in scaling the company. He is fascinated with a user-centric approach and helping people solve their current pain points. He has been an entrepreneur since his college days and has tried multiple startups in college, and started investing money in different instruments. He began his journey by investing in mutual funds for the first time. He now manages a diverse portfolio that contains several instruments which yield returns ranging from as low as 7% to as high as 20%. He firmly believes in working hard and possessing a hustler mindset. Jaspreet’s vision is to assist even users from tier 2 and 3 cities who want to learn to trade and build a career in this field. As the trend indicates increased exposure to stock markets in the coming years, Trading ideas aim to address the significant issue of awareness. The company is dedicated to working hard to achieve this goal and welcomes like-minded individuals who can collaborate to deliver valuable content to the upcoming generation of young traders.

Thank you from the team of Trading ideas and all the best for the new trading and investing journey.

