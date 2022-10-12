Here's what makes Apecoin, Fantom and Moshnake Token fantastic investment options in the ongoing bear market

The ongoing bear market might have had everyone counting their losses and shut out the current crypto mania that was taking over the world, with many investors selling their cryptos at an alarming and ever-increasing rate.

Despite this, the bear market is not all doom and gloom. The silver lining is that the low prices of crypto make it possible for bulk purchases of altcoins that can yield massive profit in the long run. Within the current climate, more and more investors are turning towards long-term cryptocurrency investments as they mitigate the risk of running at a loss.

This article discusses some altcoins that will make fantastic investment options in the ongoing bear market. Apecoin (APE), Fantom (FTM) and possess the massive potential for growth and could experience market domination in the not-too-distant future. Here's all you need to know about them.

Apecoin (APE)Apecoin (APE) is the native cryptocurrency of the Apecoin ecosystem, a burgeoning new decentralized community that seeks to deliver exciting projects to the crypto community. Apecoin (APE) incentivizes the ecosystem and provides access to exclusive services like network governance, community interaction and more.

Apecoin (APE) also serves as a utility token for Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFT holders. A particular portion of its total supply is allocated to these individuals to encourage interaction and desensitize crypto and the cryptocurrency industry. As an industry-leading meme coin, Apecoin (APE) is available on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase, Huobi Global and FTX.

Fantom (FTM)Fantom (FTM) is one of the cryptocurrency industry's fastest and cheapest blockchain-based platforms. It is a platform that supports decentralized applications (dApps) and possesses the capacity to overcome the limitations of older blockchain systems. Fantom (FTM) provides feasible solutions to the existing problems within the cryptocurrency industry, such as scalability, security and decentralization.

Its native cryptocurrency, FTM, plays an integral role in its ecosystem. FTM facilitates several crypto-related operations on Fantom, such as payment fees, network governance and more. It is a highly sought-after cryptocurrency available on top crypto platforms like Binance, Gate.io and OKEx Korea.

Moshnake Token (MSH) is one of the fastest rising BNB Smart Chain (BNB) based gaming coins tipped to be the next breakthrough coin in the cryptocurrency industry. The token has been attracting interest from the crypto gaming community and looks likely to become a valuable token in the current climate. Moshnake Token (MSH) plays an integral role in the Moshnake Play-to-earn (P2W) NFT game, largely based on the classic Nokia Snake Xenzia game. It is part of a crypto project that will deliver a nostalgic experience to the cryptocurrency industry.

Moshnake Token (MSH) facilitates several operations on Moshnake, such as payment fees, rewards, network governance and more. The token's presale is fast approaching and could sell out very fast, meaning crypto investors should be on the lookout for when it launches. More information on the token will be made available in this space in due time.

More information about MSH:

Website:

Telegram:

Twitter:

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor