Here's why Tezos, Aave and Big Eyes Coin are must-have cryptocurrencies for every investor in the ongoing bear market

For the last six months, the one thing that has been constant within the crypto currency industry and in the headlines of crypto news is the ongoing bear market.

It is by far the longest bear market in cryptocurrency history and has brought about a high level of market volatility and low crypto prices that have an impact on how regularly occurring crypto users, such traders and investors, can go about their daily operations in the space.

This is causing a significant amount of loss that threatens to completely ruin the sector. In the face of this adversity, members of the crypto community have been brave, opting to result in unorthodox strategies rather than abandon the industry completely in the current climate.

One strategy that has been utilized to great effect in previous bear markets is long-term cryptocurrency investing, a type of crypto investing where the investor leaves the crypto for a vest for a long period, accumulating profits in the long run.

Long-term cryptocurrency investing is perfect within the current climate because it is safe from the effects of the bear market, which include market volatility and negative prices. This piece discusses three cryptocurrencies that could be ideal investments in the current climate.

Tezos (XTZ) One Of The Most Popular Blockchain

Tezos (XTZ) is one of the most popular blockchain networks within the cryptocurrency industry. It is a notable smart contract-based crypto platform, similar to Ethereum (ETH) the only difference being their architecture and mode of operation.

Tezos (XTZ) is more advanced than Ethereum (ETH) and evolves and improves over time without the danger of a hard fork occurring, something that both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the world's largest cryptocurrencies have suffered at least once since they were created.

Its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, is an important part of its ecosystem that is responsible for providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. XTZ is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Aave (AAVE) The DeFi Platform

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized finance (De-Fi) platform within the cryptocurrency industry. It is notable for facilitating the borrowing and lending of crypto assets such as cryptocurrencies via specially created liquidity pools. Aave (AAVE) has been able to make a name for itself in this niche. The way the lending/borrowing operation works on Aave is that lenders earn interest after depositing their digital assets into specially created liquidity pools which become available to borrowers after they submit their crypto as collateral.

Its native cryptocurrency, AAVE, plays an integral role within its ecosystem and is responsible for providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cat-based meme currency that is attracting a lot of attention within the cryptocurrency industry after raising over USD 9 million in presale. The token has begun gaining comparisons to several meme coin industry leaders, particularly Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

It is expected to reach the heights of these meme coin giants and is emerging as a viable option for long-term cryptocurrency investing in the current climate.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and is available for purchase to anyone within the global community.

