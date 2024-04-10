Heritage Infraspace’s pioneering tech plays vital role in redevelopment

The diaphragm wall technology is a blessing for redevelopment-focused developers like Swara Group.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: Redevelopment is gaining popularity in Ahmedabad with many old societies paving the way for new and swankier buildings. As land prices rise, redevelopment is expected to gain pace further, bringing the diaphragm wall technology into focus.

Since redevelopment projects are in already developed areas, ensuring the safety of buildings in close vicinity is critical. The diaphragm wall technology for deep basement projects serves as an essential safeguard, mitigating the risk of damage to neighbouring buildings. It also facilitates faster construction timelines.

“Redevelopment is not just about constructing new buildings, but about enhancing the quality of life for residents. In real estate projects, and especially when it comes to redevelopment, timely completion is essential to control costs and the project's success and viability. Using the diaphragm wall technology, we have been able to execute our projects faster and more efficiently,” says Kartik Soni, Founder and Chairman of Swara Group, a prominent real estate developer spearheading the trend of redevelopment in Ahmedabad.

The diaphragm wall technology for deep basement projects has been pioneered in India by Ahmedabad-based Heritage Infraspace. The company has been involved in 450+ projects, including the new Parliament CCS building, Metro Rail projects in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, and Agra, besides various others.

Gagan Goswami, Founder and Director of Heritage Infraspace, says, “Diaphragm wall technology is a cornerstone of modern construction. Its role in ensuring the structural integrity of adjacent buildings cannot be overstated, making it indispensable when it comes to redevelopment. This is the reason we are looking beyond the large cities and also focusing on smaller cities.”

Redevelopment has been a popular trend in Mumbai and other cities for long but has also taken off in Ahmedabad in recent years. Redevelopment allows homeowners to get new and spacious homes in place of existing old homes, improved amenities and upgraded lifestyles. It also ensures optimal use of land due to the higher Floor Space Index (FSI).

Swara Group has completed six redevelopment projects in just five years, with six more projects in the execution phase and four more in planning. Its projects are in highly aspirational localities like Paldi, Usmanpura, Navrangpura, Ambawadi and Parimal.

