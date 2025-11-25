HerKey and Simplilearn Learning Hub+ Join Forces to Equip Women with Future-Ready Skills

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: HerKey, India's largest career engagement platform to unlock women's work-life aspirations, has partnered with Simplilearn, the world's leading digital skills training provider, to equip more women to enter, return, and thrive in the workforce through access to future-ready skills. As part of this collaboration, HerKey has acquired licenses to the Simplilearn Learning Hub+ (SLH+) platform to upskill women with in-demand digital and technology skills, providing access to 500+ Simplilearn programs, 700+ live classes per month, hands-on labs, projects, and assessments.

The objective is to accelerate women's career growth by offering high-quality, industry-relevant learning programs that strengthen confidence, capability, and career continuity. By integrating Simplilearn's globally recognized upskilling platform into the HerKey ecosystem, the partnership seeks to bridge critical skill gaps and open new career pathways for women professionals across sectors.

Beyond upskilling, the partnership strengthens the full LENS experience, Learning, Engagement, Networking, and Showcase, that HerKey provides to women professionals. Learners will not only access future-ready certification programs but also engage with industry experts and mentors through HerKey's community-led interactions, masterclasses, and talent engagements. The LENS journey further enables women to network with peers, leaders, and companies through curated forums, events, and cohort-based interactions that encourage real-world application and collaboration.

"At HerKey, we believe that access to the right skills can transform not just careers, but lives. Partnering with Simplilearn Learning Hub+ allows us to offer women learners opportunities that are industry-aligned, flexible, and deeply impactful," said Neha Bagaria, Founder, HerKey.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, stated, "We are happy to join hands with HerKey to expand access to digital skills training for women professionals across India. The surge in women pursuing new-age digital skills shows their determination to lead the future of tech. Together, we are helping women at every career stage build the skills and confidence to thrive in today's AI-powered economy."

This collaboration reinforces both organizations' shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth by preparing women for the future of work.

About Simplilearn Learning Hub+: Simplilearn's flagship corporate subscription product, Simplilearn Learning Hub+, is a unique learning library offering access to the full spectrum of monthly live classes, 500+ on-demand programs, hands-on labs, and projects. This is the only learning library that offers employees real-time interaction with subject matter experts or trainers, resulting in an industry-leading completion rate of 80%. More than 100 Fortune 500 organizations worldwide take Simplilearn products and offer them to their workforce.

About HerKey:

HerKey (formerly JobsForHer), founded in 2015, is India's largest career engagement platform to unlock women's work-life aspirations. It connects over 5 million women to opportunities at 20,000+ companies, while also offering access to expert-led learning, mentoring, and professional networks via AI-powered sessions. By using technology to personalise career support across different life stages, HerKey helps women start, restart, and rise in their professional journeys. Recognised with the BusinessLine Changemaker Award in 2023, HerKey is backed by Kalaari Capital, 360 ONE Asset, and prominent angel investors.

For more information, please visit Herkey.com

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners worldwide and providing access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers over 1,500 live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting more than 8 million learners globally. The programmes are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies, featuring live online classes led by top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/corporate-training

