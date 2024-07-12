Hero FinCorp Boosts Loan Limits: Now Offering Instant Personal Loans Up to Rs 5 Lakh, Previously Rs 3 Lakh

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 12: Hero FinCorp has increased its instant Personal Loan offering from Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh. The move aims to provide borrowers better financial support without pledging their assets as security.

A higher loan amount of Rs 5 Lakh provides better financial support at a competitive interest rate and flexible repayment terms. It will help aspiring borrowers plan their expenses better with easy access to a bigger loan amount. However, they must fulfil the eligibility conditions and documentation requirements to prove their qualification.

Eligibility Criteria for a Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp

Here are a few conditions they must fulfil to apply for an instant Personal Loan of up to Rs 5 Lakh at Hero FinCorp:

* Citizenship: Hero FinCorp offers Personal Loans to Indian citizens only.

* Profession: Both salaried employees and self-employed professionals can apply for a Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp.

* Age: The applicant's age should be at least 21 years at the time of application and a maximum of 58 years when the loan term ends.

* Work Experience: To apply for a Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp, salaried employees are required to be working in their current job for at least six months. Similarly, self-employed professionals must have at least two years of work experience in the same field.

* Monthly Income: Aspiring borrowers must earn a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000.

Documents to Submit for a Personal Loan Application

Aspiring borrowers who fulfil the above mentioned eligibility must provide a few necessary documents to prove their eligibility. Since Hero FinCorp supports a 100 per cent digital loan procedure, visiting their branch to submit the paperwork is unnecessary. Hero FinCorp accepts scanned copies of the documents via the website or app.

Since the documentation requirements vary for salaried employees and self-employed professionals, understand them carefully to prepare the right documents:

How do you qualify for the maximum loan amount of Rs 5 lakh?

Hero FinCorp has eligibility criteria to qualify for an instant Personal Loan. However, applicants must prove ample income and repayment capacity to obtain the maximum loan amount of Rs 5 Lakh. Here are a few tips that boost an individual's chances of getting Rs 5 Lakh loan approval:

* Maintain a High Credit Score: What if I urgently need a 50,000 rupees loan? The chances are high that such an applicant will get quick approval. However, those wanting to qualify for a Rs 5 Lakh loan must maintain a high credit score. This 3-digit number indicates an applicant's past credit behaviour, based on which lenders determine their loan amount. The higher the credit score, the higher the chances of approval.

* Fulfil the Eligibility Conditions: Although Hero FinCorp has eligibility criteria, one must check and fulfil them before applying. The better your eligibility and repayment capacity, the higher your loan amount can be.

* Track the FOIR: The FOIR, or Fixed-Obligation-to-Income Ratio, indicates the percentage of income an applicant spends on other financial obligations. Those who already have debts are more likely to default, so they may not qualify for the highest loan amount.

* Avoid Multiple Loan Applications at a Time: When a person needs a loan for an emergency, they may apply for multiple loans to boost their approval chances. However, rather than increasing the chances of approval, this strategy attracts several hard enquiries on the applicant's credit report. As a result, they project themselves as credit-hungry borrowers, which reduces their chances of getting the maximum loan amount.

* Mention All Income Sources: To qualify for a Rs 5 Lakh Personal Loan, the applicant must show that they can repay it on time. So, the best trick is to include all income sources in the loan application. A higher income means higher repayment capacity, making qualifying for a big loan easier.

* Opt for a Longer Tenure: A longer tenure breaks down the total loan cost into smaller EMIs, reducing the financial burden and making repayment easier. Moreover, a longer tenure will reduce the FOIR, increasing the chances of approval for the maximum loan amount.

Points to Remember When Applying for a Higher Loan Amount of Rs 5 Lakh from Hero FinCorp

With a higher loan amount of up to Rs 5 Lakh, Hero FinCorp aims to make funding easily accessible to a wider audience. However, here are a few points one must keep in mind before applying:

* Only borrow the amount necessary for the required expense, even if the maximum amount is available.

* Research and compare to choose the best loan deal with the lowest interest rates and charges.

* Always pay loan EMIs and credit bills on time to build a decent credit score.

* Choose a longer repayment tenure to keep the EMIs easily affordable.

* Have a clear purpose in mind before borrowing.

Hero FinCorp now offers a bigger loan amount of up to Rs 5 Lakh, compared to Rs 3 Lakh earlier. Check eligibility and follow the above tips to boost approval chances and have a hassle-free borrowing experience. The application process is quick and easy at the Hero FinCorp instant Personal Loan app. So, download the app now and enjoy the benefit of a bigger loan offering.

