Hero MotoCorp announces price of Karizma as introductory offer gets over

New Delhi [India], September 25 : With the introductory price of the reintroduced motorcycle Karizma XMR ending on September 30, manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced the new price of the bike. It kept the per unit ex-showroom price of the new Karizma XMR at Rs 179,000.

The current booking window will close at midnight on September 30, and the date for the new booking window will be announced later, which will be with the revised price.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp said the production for the new Karizma has already started and they will soon commence the deliveries.

“The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season,” Singh said.

Hero MotoCorp billed the new Karizma XMR to be the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque. The motorcycle is powered by 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, 6-speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

“Hero Karizma XMR will be available at current introductory price of INR 1,72,900, till Midnight, September 30th 2023. Customers can continue to book the motorcycle at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or online by visiting www.heromotocorp.com or calling on 7046210210 with a booking amount of INR 3,000/,” Hero MotoCorp said on Monday.

The motorcycle accelerates from 0-60 in just 3.8 seconds.

The new engine now has an increased oil replacement limit of 12,000 kms.

