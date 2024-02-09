Hero MotoCorp clocks 51% surge in q3 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 100 a share

New Delhi, Feb 9 Auto major Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 51 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 1,073 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

The two-wheeler manufacturer’s revenue from operations grew 21 per cent year-on-year in the quarter to Rs 9,724 crore.

The company's board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 75 a share for the current financial year, and a special dividend of Rs 25 per share, taking the overall interim dividend to Rs 100 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board has fixed February 21, 2024 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim and special dividend, the company said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor