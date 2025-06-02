Hero MotoCorp dispatches 5.08 lakh two wheelers in May 2025, registers 5 lakh Vahan registrations

New Delhi (India), June 2 : Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 5.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters during May 2025, achieving its continuous annual growth.

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 507,701 motorcycles and scooters in May 2025, compared to 498,123 units in May 2024, reflecting an increase of 9,578 units.

Specifically, motorcycles sales increased from 471,186 units to 475,164 units a year-on-year basis in May 2025. While scooters sales rose by 5,600 units to reach 32,537 units in May 2025, as compared to 26,937 units in May 2024.

Domestic sales increased by 488,997 units in May 2025 from 479,450 units in May 2024.

Exports sales rose to 18,704 units in May 2025 from 18,673 units in May 2024.

Hero MotoCorp's global retail performance also showed robust momentum, particularly in Bangladesh and Colombia.

Exports maintained a consistent path with growth anticipated in the near future underscoring raising demand for the company's offerings in key geographies.

The company continued its strong market momentum in the month with 5 lakh Vahan registrations in May 2025, underlining a sustained customer preference and demand. The company continued to gain retail market share in May 2025, aided by the positive response for its new products across the motorcycle and scooter categories.

VIDA launched the 'Charging Simple Hai' campaign during the ongoing IPL season in May. Showcasing its removable battery technology with the message "Every plug point is a VIDA charging point", the campaign highlights the ease of charging VIDA's batteries using any

standard 5-amp socket - making electric mobility truly convenient and accessible.

VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, continued to deliver growth with dispatches of 8361 units and 7161 VAHAN registrations for the VIDA V2 electric scooter range. VIDA achieved a vahan market share of 7.2 per cent indicating sustained progress. VIDA is set to electrify the market with a new product launch on July 1, 2025.

The company continued its strategic expansion in the premium segment by further expanding the Premia outlets, its premium retail network, reaching over 100 locations across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor