Hero Realty partners with VDO.AI to digitally engage premium homebuyers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 8: Hero Realty, one of India's fastest-growing real estate developers, partnered with VDO.AI, a leading advertising technology innovator, to launch a high-impact video campaign across Delhi-NCR using its proprietary Online Video (OLV) Ad Technology to engage high-intent homebuyers.

Leveraging VDO.AI's intelligent and immersive video ad ecosystem, Hero Realty successfully connected with urban, aspirational consumers seeking quality, trust, and future-ready living spaces.

On the successful completion of the association, Amitt Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, of VDO.AI, said, "This partnership gave us the opportunity to apply cutting-edge, AI-driven OLV technology to a traditionally offline sector. We're excited to have helped Hero Realty reach their target audience with smart targeting and engaging ad formats that possess the ability to engage and convert high-intent homebuyers across Delhi NCR ."

Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at Hero Realty, said, "At Hero Realty, we are committed to engaging India's evolving homebuyers through digital-first storytelling. In an increasingly crowded digital landscape, relevance is everything. Our pilot campaign with VDO.AI delivered exactly that, marrying contextually intelligent video placements with the amplification of our campaign narrative. Their AI-powered OLV solution helped us reach the right audience at the right moment with messaging that mattered. VDO.AI proved to be a capable and performance-focused partner in this ambition. Their ability to blend creative precision with smart delivery stood out, and we're very satisfied with the results. We look forward to building on this momentum in future campaigns."

Akshay Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, VDO.AI, said, "Real estate marketing requires a different approach, one that understands the emotional weight of homebuying decisions. Our forte is to help brands move beyond traditional advertising to create authentic connections with audiences when they're most receptive. The success with Hero Realty showcases how strategic video storytelling, powered by contextual precision, can drive genuine engagement and deliver tangible results for brands navigating today's complex digital landscape".

This collaboration underscored Hero Realty's continued focus on leveraging digital-first strategies to connect with India's new-age homebuyers and VDO.AI's growing role as a trusted partner for performance-driven video storytelling.

About VDO.AI

VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content across Web, Mobile, and Connected TV (CTV). Utilizing AI-driven targeting, data-led insights, and proprietary ad formats, VDO.AI offers a comprehensive programmatic ecosystem designed to deliver ads that perform at scale. Trusted by 2,000+ publishers and 10,000+ brands, the platform serves over 20 billion video impressions monthly. Acknowledged for its innovation in the AdTech space, VDO.AI has won coveted industry awards such as Financial Express MarTech Awards 2025, E4M Play Streaming Media Awards 2025, Connected TV Asia Awards 2025, Excellence in Technology & Innovation (Adgully Leaders 2.0), Most Innovative Company of the Year (Assocham), and Best CTV/OTT Ad Campaign (E4M) for its collaboration with Scaler.

