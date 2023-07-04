Heseos joins hands with LivSpace pan India for Home Automation services

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 4: Heseos, one of the foremost companies in the home automation domain, has recently announced a collaboration with the renowned interior design and renovation expert, Livspace. This power-packed partnership aims to expand Heseos' market share, helping the venture onboard and serve a wide pool of consumers from the emerging automation market in India. Towards the ambitious plan of capturing the market, the company has set an impressive sales target of 300 home automation appliances per month. Further, with this envisioned expansion, Heseos hopes to create a high-tech and futuristic ecosystem around the world.

This robust partnership and the ensuing expansion are based on the Heseos' steady growth in the fiercely competitive and price-sensitive sector. Similarly, as part of the partnership, the automation initiative will also focus on strengthening and increasing its already wide range of technical prowess, which includes providing solutions around trending areas including Data security, Product Security, 256 encryption, and dynamic OTP functionality, among others. Moreover, the first-rate products from Heseos come with cutting-edge features such as Geo-Fencing, Scenes, Work Flow, Auto detection, Notification, and Child lock, among others.

About the partnership, Irshad Bhatt, Director said, " Heseos aims to expand its value offering and reach customers across India and globally with enhanced product and quality. This partnership with Livspace's well-known interior design solutions will not just enable us to get a more in-depth knowledge of the market dynamics but also help us access the consumer at the beginning of their purchase cycle, that is when they are looking for options to decorate their spaces. Additionally, it goes without saying that the top-notch product quality and customer care that we have come to be known for will only be boosted going forward, as we strive to create more and more milestones of excellence."

As a company that proudly carries the "Made in India" tag, Heseos' vision of investing in the amelioration of its technical capabilities and service and product quality, aligns with the larger narrative of the Government of India's Made in India efforts, which was launched to propel Indian start-ups to compete at the world stage, equipped with global standards of excellence. On that note, it is important to note that the venture has resolved to create advanced yet affordable tech products and break the stereotype that automation appliances are necessarily expensive. Given its Made in India spirit, the company is set to take the convenience of automation to every segment of buyers, and thus, revolutionise the automation industry, which has insofar primarily served the creamy layers of the market.

What has always driven the success story of Heseos, is the company's unwavering production and servicing standards, along with its forward-looking vision, with which the initiative fathomed the potential of the Indian marketplace, in the wake of Industry 4.0, the latest chapter of the Industrial Revolution. While the superlative home automation products ease the ever-busy lifestyle of the Indian consumer, the quick, economical and hassle-free services of the company, make for a smooth, sought-after customer experience.

All in all, Heseos has over the years earned its name as a reliable home solutions provider, and in the coming days as well, the company is poised to stride on that legacy path by forging strategic alliances such as the latest tie-up with Livspace.

For more information, please visit, https://www.heseos.com/

