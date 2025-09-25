Hetero Healthcare and Enzene Launch Perzea: Affordable Pertuzumab Biosimilar Expands Breast Cancer Treatment Access in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25:In a landmark initiative to expand affordable breast cancer treatment in India, Hetero Healthcare Limited has announced the launch of Perzea, its most cost-effective biosimilar of Pertuzumab. Developed through a semi-exclusive collaboration with Enzene Biosciences Limited, this breakthrough aims to reduce the economic barriers faced by thousands of HER2-positive breast cancer patients.

Bringing Advanced Cancer Care Within Reach

Pertuzumab, a monoclonal antibody, is globally recognised as a HER2-positive breast cancer therapy when administered with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. Despite its proven efficacy, the high cost of treatment has restricted access in India. With Perzea, Hetero Healthcare is determined to change this reality, offering patients a therapy that balances global standards of care with local affordability.

Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of Hetero Healthcare Limited, commented:

“Our focus has always been to make advanced therapies more accessible without compromising on quality. With Perzea, we take a decisive step towards ensuring that no patient is denied life-saving care due to affordability challenges.”

Commitment to Patient-Centred Healthcare

Aligned with the Government of India's mission of equitable healthcare, Perzea strengthens Hetero Healthcare's legacy of delivering low-cost oncology medicines across critical therapeutic areas. For breast cancer patients and their families, this launch provides renewed hope by combining affordability with innovation.

About Hetero Healthcare

Hetero Healthcare Limited is among India's leading pharmaceutical companies, delivering high-quality medicines across oncology, antiretrovirals, and critical care. The company's focus on patient-centric innovation continues to drive better outcomes across India. Learn more: www.heterohealthcare.com

About Enzene Biosciences

Enzene is a fully integrated biologics innovator with its patented EnzeneX continuous manufacturing technology. Operating from Pune (India) and New Jersey (USA), Enzene is transforming biologics production efficiency and affordability. Learn more: www.enzene.com

