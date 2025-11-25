Hettich Brings the German Magic to Trivandrum with the Launch of Its First-Ever Exclusive Store in the City

PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 25: Hettich announced the grand opening of Trivandrum's first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store, further expanding its experiential presence and bringing innovative, firsthand magical interior experiences to customers in the region.

The new HeX store offers an integrated, solution-driven shopping experience, featuring curated walk-throughs of modern furniture equipped with premium German furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lights and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also take advantage of complementary Free Design Services, where expert designers help visualise and create personalised furniture concepts.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India, said: " Trivandrum is a dynamic city with an increasing appetite for premium, functional, and beautifully designed furniture solutions. The opening of our first HeX store expands our experiential touchpoints and allows customers to get up close to our award-winning products. In a city known for its forward-thinking outlook, Hettich brings the finesse of German-engineered magical interior solutions."

The Trivandrum HeX store is part of Hettich's strategic plan to open 25 HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each Hettich solution is designed to be innovative, durable, and tailored to evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Trivandrum at Style Wood, M J M ARCADE, C.R.P.F, Pallippuram P O, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695316, Ph. 8590144573

About Hettich

Hettich is a 137-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings, with global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich began operations at the dawn of the new millennium and, within a short time, gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is the recipient of Best Brands (2022 - 2025) by the ET Edge and the Most Trusted Brands of India (2023 - 2025) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and substantial brand equity. They have also been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for fostering an employee-centric culture.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality, complemented by Wire Products, Aluminium Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

