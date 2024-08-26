Hettich gets BIS Certification for its Hinges & Ball Bearing Drawer Runners

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Hettich, one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings gets BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) Certification for its Onsys Hinges and KA Ball Bearing Drawer Runners. BIS certification is a pinnacle of trust & authenticity and it further validates the exceptional quality of these products.

Commenting on this new development, Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India said, "It is a matter of great pride to have received BIS Certification for two of our highest-selling products. With this certification, we continue to set industry benchmarks, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to quality and compliance."

He added, "Achieving BIS certification after a thorough audit of our manufacturing processes and successful sample testing underscores the superlative quality of our products, inspiring trust among our customers and partners."

Hettich manufactures its indigenous products at state-of-the-art plants located in Indore and Vadodara, utilising the latest fully automated machinery from Germany. This advanced technology ensures flawless production of furniture fittings, right from raw materials to finished goods, while stringent quality checks guarantee consistency. It is a testament towards their commitment to 'Make in India. Make for the World' philosophy under the Government of India's clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Currently, the Onsys Hinges and KA Ball Bearing Drawer Runners have been BIS certified with other products to follow soon.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Visit: https://www.hettichindiaonline.com/

