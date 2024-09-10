Hettich India launches new brand campaign to drive its new positioning of 'Magical Interior Experiences'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Hettich, a legacy brand celebrated for its pioneering German technology and innovations, has long been the undisputed market leader in luxury furniture fitting solutions in India. Their avant-garde fittings & built-in appliances seamlessly blend exceptional functionality with elegant design, enhancing the aesthetics and utility of modern living spaces.

The brand has recently launched its latest campaign, called 'The Youngest Magician' with the objective to shift both industry and brand perceptions from purely functional considerations to creating an emotional connection that resonates deeply with consumers' love for their homes and decor. Embracing Hettich's global positioning of 'Magical Interior Experiences', the campaign infuses a sense of wonder and enchantment into the brand narrative.

The campaign showcases a young boya character whose fascination with the home interiors lead him to believe that with Hettich, he can truly be a magician. In a home where every corner holds a touch of wonder, Magic Boy demonstrates how Hettich's innovative furniture fittings and built-in appliances can transform ordinary spaces into places of magic.

Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO of Hettich India & SAARC, commented on the campaign, stating, "This campaign brings to life the transformative power of Hettich's innovative fitting solutions and appliances, turning ordinary moments into magical experiences within living spaces. With its stylish imagery and dynamic execution, the campaign aims to elevate the brand's aspirational appeal and showcase its commitment to enhancing lifestyles."

This campaign is being amplified through a robust 360 media plan, inviting audiences to see their homes through the eyes of the Magic Boya place where every fitting and appliance adds a touch of magic to daily life.

About Hettich

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

