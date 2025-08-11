Hettich Re-positions its Linear Drawer Systems to be Ahead of the Curve

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: As humanity evolves, tastes continue to change, influencing surroundings in equal measure. From dramatic curvatures to minimalist lines, the shift is evident across industries, especially prominent in living spaces. Minimalism has taken the front seat, and people are increasingly drawn to smoother, cleaner environments that prioritise functionality alongside aesthetics.

* As design trends increasingly favour linear aesthetics, Hettich once again takes centre stage with the industry's most extensive portfolio of linear drawer systems.

Hettich, a market leader in furniture fittings in India, is renowned for its industry-transforming innovations. With its new narrative of Linear Drawer Systems, Hettich has once again demonstrated its thought-leadership by recognising this trend and positioning its drawer systems to meet the evolving design trends and consumer needs.

This lifestyle brand brings offers the industry's largest portfolio of linear drawers comprising of AvoriTech, AvanTech YOU, ArciTech, and InnoTech Atiraeach crafted to cater to the needs of modern interiors. Hettich's Linear Drawer Systems offer a range of advanced features including an 8 mm minimalist drawer side profile, integrated drawer illumination, Silent & Push to Open silent technology, full extension concealed runners with a load capacity of up to 70 Kg, and highly precise adjustment options. These systems are designed to deliver seamless movement, premium aesthetics, and unparalleled functionalitymeeting the evolving expectations of contemporary interiors.

Commenting on the re-positioning, Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East, and Africa, stated: "The world is moving away from curves to clean lines. As we witness this evolution of taste, Hettich being a thought-leader has re-positioned its drawer system range to reflect the evolving trend of linearity. Engineered with precision using advanced German technology and showered with prestigious design awards, these drawers bring contemporary design visions to life. Our new communication highlights this shift and showcases how Hettich is proudly leading the transformation by going linear."

For more information on the same, visit www.hettich.com

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 137-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023, 2024 & 2025' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

