Hexaware Achieves Silver Rating from EcoVadis for Improved ESG Practices

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved a Silver rating from EcoVadis, a platform for assessing and rating business sustainability. Hexaware's score has increased to 70 points, placing it in the top 15 per cent of companies globally for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Last year, Hexaware earned 50 points, receiving a Bronze rating.

Since its inception in 2007, EcoVadis has grown into a global provider of business sustainability ratings, establishing a network of over 130,000 rated companies. They offer comprehensive insights that enable businesses to reduce risks, enhance their sustainability practices, and create positive impacts on society and the environment.

The core of EcoVadis' ratings is their sustainability assessment methodology, which evaluates how well companies integrate sustainability and CSR principles into their operations. This methodology is based on seven key principles, including expert assessment, industry-specific customization, diverse source input, technological integration for secure and efficient processes, transparency, evidence-based scoring, and continuous improvement. It aligns with international standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000, covering more than 220 spend categories and 180 countries.

EcoVadis evaluates companies based on criteria in four areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Hexaware's score improvement has been noted across each of these parameters.

"Achieving a Silver rating with 70 points from EcoVadis is the result of our collective efforts in advancing our ESG commitments," said Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer and Global Head - ESG, Hexaware. "This increase reflects our efforts in improving environmental responsibility, ethical standards, and sustainable practices across the company."

Hexaware is now ranked in the 92nd percentile globally for ESG practices.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 50 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor