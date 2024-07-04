Hexaware Expands Presence with New Office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, announced the launch of its new office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Through this strategic move, Hexaware aims to tap into Coimbatore's talent pool and leverage it to serve clients globally.

While Hexaware's Business Process Services (BPS) division already operates in Coimbatore, the new office will focus on data and testing skills in data modernization, automation, cloud, software development, data compliance and security, gen AI, business intelligence, advanced analytics, and AI.

The decision to establish a presence in Coimbatore stems from its strategic and operational advantages. The city boasts a robust talent pool and a ready availability of skilled professionals, making it an ideal location for expansion. Also, Coimbatore's status as an educational hub ensures a continuous influx of talented graduates. The city is also well connected, with a robust bus, air, and railway infrastructure.

In line with Hexaware's focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), the Coimbatore office proposes to prioritize diversity in its hiring process. By fostering a diverse workforce, Hexaware aims to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to its work environment.

Regarding the launch, Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Hexaware, said, "With our expansion in Coimbatore, we're excited to enhance our operational capabilities and access the talented workforce in emerging cities. This initiative highlights our ongoing efforts to innovate and deliver quality service."

Vikash Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Hexaware, added, "The Coimbatore facility is an important step that enables us to harness the diverse talent available in the region. The expansion will help us better serve our clients with improved efficiency and responsiveness."

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 50 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

