Hexaware Launches CDAaaS in Partnership with PointCross Life Sciences

Iselin (New Jersey) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ London [UK], September 24: Hexaware Technologies, a provider of IT services and solutions, and PointCross Life Sciences, have partnered to introduce Clinical Data Automation as a Solution (CDAaaS) powered by PointCross' Xbiom™ platform. This solution is designed to enhance the clinical data lifecycle, from collection to submission, for improvements in efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Key Features of CDAaaS:

- Automated Data Management: CDAaaS leverages the Xbiom™ platform to automate clinical data management, curation, and standardization, including generation of regulatorily compliant, traceable SDTM, ADaM, and TFLs.

- Advanced Automation: The solution features include metadata repositories (MDR) for automating standards, smart transformers for data curation, indexed repositories with AI augmentation, and onboard biostatistical tools.

- Patient Insights: Onboard visualization and highly configurable dashboards enable ongoing, integrated patient data streams from eCRF and biomarker data from central labs for rapid data QC and assistance to medical monitors in query resolution.

- Cost and Time Efficiency: CDAaaS helps reduce costs and time to view and identify data inconsistencies, relevant findings, exploratory analysis, and EDC and central lab queries for reconciliation.

Hexaware's reach combined with PointCross' widely used Xbiom™ technology aims to provide a robust solution for BioPharma and BioTech companies, as well as regulatory agencies tasked with time-bound data review. This collaboration addresses the need for cost reduction and expedited data submission processes in the clinical trials industry.

Srinivas Marimganti, Head of Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hexaware Technologies stated, "We are pleased to partner with PointCross in delivering CDAaaS to our broad range of pharma sponsor customers. This collaboration combines Hexaware's expertise in clinical solutions with PointCross' data automation platform, offering a ready-built, deployable solution that aims to enhance data accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency. We're excited to bring this capability to the industry, targeted towards driving faster, more reliable outcomes."

Dr Suresh Madhavan, CEO, PointCross Inc., added, "By utilizing machine learning and automation, we reduce the cost and time associated with clinical trial data management, while adhering to mandated standards and seamlessly integrating emerging and disparate biomarker data."

About PointCross Life Sciences

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, PointCross specializes in Clinical Data Automation through its Xbiom™ platform. The company provides comprehensive solutions for data management, curation, standardization, and regulatory submissions. For more information, visit www.pointcross.com.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 31,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 28 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at www.hexaware.com, SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at https://investmentbank.kotak.com, www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm, www.jpmipl.com, https://www.business.hsbc.co.in/en-gb/regulations/hsbc-securities-and-capital-market, and www.iiflcap.com respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision."

